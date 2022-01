CHICAGO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. NOTE: Traders expect that investors will be squaring positions ahead of the U.S. Agriculture Department's World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report on Wednesday. The USDA also will release its quarterly stocks and winter wheat seedings reports on Wednesday. WHEAT - Up 3 to 5 cents per bushel * Wheat seen firmer for third day in a row, with bargain buying noted after most-active contract fell to lowest since Oct. 19 last week. * Traders watching to see if benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat can break through resistance at its 100-day moving average after stalling as it neared that key technical point on Monday. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session up 3-1/2 cents at $7.65-1/2 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat last traded 3-3/4 cents higher at $7.82 a bushel, and MGEX March spring wheat was up 4-3/4 cents at $9.19 a bushel. CORN - Steady to up 2 cents per bushel * Corn futures firmer on concerns that hot and dry weather in key growing areas of South America was limiting crop potential. * Brazilian food supply and statistics agency Conab lowered the 2021/2022 forecast for the country's corn harvest by 4.2 million tonnes to 112.9 million. * CBOT March corn futures last traded up 1 cent at $6.00-3/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 3 to 5 cents per bushel * Follow-through selling expected in soybeans after most-active contract fell 1.8% on Monday. * Private exporters reported the sale of 100,000 tonnes of soybeans to Mexico, the USDA said. * CONAB cut its outlook for Brazil's soybean production by 1.6% to 140.5 million tonnes. Conab was more conservative than private consultancies, which last week cut soy output projections by much larger volumes. * March soybeans last traded 3-1/4 cents lower at $13.81-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO