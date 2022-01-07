ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine City, MN

100K to Own This “Haunted” Sanitorium in Pine City, MN

By Laura Bradshaw
 4 days ago
If you are in the market for things of the "weird and strange" this might just be the home or place for you. If you are handy and would like to take the time to convert this sanitorium into a single family home, or even into a bed and breakfast or...

103.7 THE LOON

7 ‘Dirtiest’ Minnesota Town Names That’ll Make You Feel Awkward

Minnesota is notorious for having some hard-to-pronounce town names. Seriously, ask anyone who isn't from Minnesota to pronounce Edina, Ely, etc. and I bet they'll struggle. These names on their own aren't that bad...but, when you put them together on a list, you gotta wonder who thought these names were a good idea. Don't believe us? Check out this list of the dirtiest Minnesota town names.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Alexandria Woman Featured on Weather Channel for her “Frozen Art”

A recent transplant to Minnesota, Janet has found herself something of a viral sensation -- both on social media and national television -- for her creative cold-weather art. Janet Steward and her family recently moved to Alexandria, Minnesota from Michigan. While accustomed to the cold and snow of the Upper Peninsula, the recent subzero temperatures of central Minnesota have been a new level of extreme weather conditions for the Midwest gal. Rather than hiding indoors and complaining, however, she's embraced the frigid air with some creative cold-weather art that has gone viral on TikTok. She started with a video of a frozen cracked egg.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Winter Camping Options in Minnesota – Tent, Cabin or Yurt

I have to be honest- I do not camp anymore. The idea of sleeping in a tent for any amount of time feels like you are choosing to live like a homeless person and calling it a "vacation". But I do realize that people love to go camping. I would be much better in an RV or something along those lines. Or a tent is ok for just one night. I can make it.
MINNESOTA STATE
City
Pine City, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
State
Minnesota State
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
103.7 THE LOON

Fire Destroys Abandoned Hotel in Duluth

DULUTH -- No injuries and cause not yet determined for a fire that completely destroyed an abandoned hotel just west of downtown Duluth -- a blaze that crews fought for over seven hours into Monday afternoon. Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj:. "Any time we're fighting in below-zero weather or conditions like...
DULUTH, MN
103.7 THE LOON

COVID-19 Social Distancing Sign Spotted in Northfield is a Winner

A sign in Northfield has earned some appreciation for its relatable Minnesota terminology. Since the beginning of COVID-19, one of the top safety measures commonly recommended has been social distancing. According to the CDC, social distancing means keeping a distance of at least six feet (or about two arms length) from another person. The distance of six feet has never really been contested, though at times it has been adapted to more relatable terms. In April 2020 the Minnesota Sheriff's Association earned some laughs by turning Minnesota realtor Kris Lindahl's popular "look how long my arms are" billboard into a social distancing guide.
NORTHFIELD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Warroad is Home to the Longest Ice Skating Trail in America

Have you ever skated five miles of ice? You can this winter in Minnesota!. Last year, families in Warroad, Minnesota came together to connect their backyard hockey rinks via an ice skating path, following the natural bend of the river in the town. The skating path was so popular that its length doubled this winter to 5 miles of ice to explore.
WARROAD, MN
Person
Lizzie Borden
103.7 THE LOON

Another Vehicle Stolen in Waite Park

Waite Park Police is reporting a stolen vehicle off Park Meadows Drive. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says an individual went out to start their vehicle at 8am and when they returned the vehicle was gone. It is a 2014 Silver Ford Fusion. Mages says if anyone see this vehicle parked in a area please report this to police.
WAITE PARK, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota Remedial Driver’s Exam Pt 1 (satire)

Most all St. Cloud area drivers don't really need another driver's test. With that said, some really do need to be retested. I've taken the liberty of putting together a short driver's exam for those that need improvement. BAXTER'S WRITTEN DRIVER'S EXAM (Part 1) QUESTION 1. When you are stopped...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Watch “Minnesota Nice” Part 2 (video)

We all grew up hearing about "Minnesota Nice". It's a great concept. Minnesota neighbors, friends and even strangers going out of their way to help others. Nice concept, right?. I've witnessed examples many times and it always warms my heart. Several times over the years, at the lake cabin, I've...
MINNESOTA STATE
#Bed And Breakfast#Vrbo#Tb#Sanitorium
103.7 THE LOON

Not Vaccinated? You May Not Be Welcome Inside These MN Breweries

At least three breweries around Minnesota are have updated their COVID-19 protocols to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Wednesday, both Minneapolis and St. Paul announced a reimposing of mask mandates within city limits as an effort to quell the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Beginning Thursday, January 6 at 5:00pm, masks will be required within businesses and public places including U.S. Bank Stadium.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

More Vehicle Theft in St. Cloud: Caution for Residents

The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a vehicle stolen on the 900 block of 26th Avenue North. It is a silver 2018 Ram 2500 pickup. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says in Waite Park they also had an attempted vehicle theft with the owner leaving the vehicle unoccupied with the keys in it and running. The owner went inside their apartment building and when they returned someone was in their vehicle. This person didn't steal the vehicle and was arrested.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

