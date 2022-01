Yves Saint Laurent and the "Trapeze" collection, at Christian Dior on January 30, 1958.Photograph by Sabine Weiss. Fashion is influenced by isolated fundamental forces. Sophisticated societies are defined by a culture of boredom due to excessive free time. As a result, the urge to escape the monotony of daily routine is reinforced by a desire to add to the attractiveness of the self and all other objects of love and friendship. Precisely powerful societies tend to convict their individuals’ egos of being helpless. As a result, the individual is unconsciously thrown back on himself and requires confirmation of his actuality. The endless rediscovery of the self becomes an obsession, and the identity can likely be destroyed. That is why insensitive individuals frequently go overboard and nullify the very purpose of fashion.

