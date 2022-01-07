ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

The FBI Says These Are The 10 Most Dangerous Towns in Arkansas

By Lisa Lindsey
Eagle 106.3
Eagle 106.3
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Arkansas is a beautiful state but like all states, it comes with the good and the bad. Arkansas has loads of great towns but if you ask the FBI they might see some towns a little differently. Road Snacks took the FBI crime statics for towns in Arkansas and...

kygl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eagle 106.3

Can You Legally Eat Roadkill Deer In Arkansas?

It is not a question you hear, but I noticed a deer on the side of the road and it looked like it had not been there too long. So it got me to thinking is it legal to pick the deer up and as long as it is not too bad can you legally eat it? I took to the internet and found some pretty interesting information.
TEXAS STATE
Eagle 106.3

Arkansas’s Act 1024 Means More Freedom For Gun Owners

There is a new law in Arkansas that will go into effect on Thursday that will allow more freedom for gun owners. With licenses, people may carry concealed handguns at public universities, public colleges, or community colleges. They may also carry them in publicly owned and maintained parking lots within their cars, may leave them in their locked vehicles in such parking lots or carry them in the parking lot of a private employer.
ARKANSAS STATE
Eagle 106.3

Bowie County Sheriff’s Report – Week Of 1/3 – 1/9

The first full week of the new year and your Bowie County Sheriff's Office was busy as ever... Assaults, death investigations, criminal mischief, illegal burning and dumping. Here is this week's Bowie County Sheriffs Report as prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. This report is for the week of 1/3 - 1/9, 2022.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Helena-west Helena, AR
Texarkana, AR
Crime & Safety
City
El Dorado, AR
City
Paragould, AR
City
West Memphis, AR
City
Jacksonville, AR
State
Arkansas State
City
Osceola, AR
City
Fort Smith, AR
Eagle 106.3

Texarkana Arkansas Police Need Your Help in Finding Missing Teen

The Texarkana Arkansas Police are needing help in locating a missing juvenile last seen on January 7, 2022, around 9 PM. According to a report, on January 7, several juveniles, including 14-year-old Onyx Gibson, pushed open a rear door at the Riverview Behavioral Facility located at 701 Arkansas Blvd and walked off the premises. Within a few hours, all juveniles who left the facility were found with the exception of Onyx Gibson. At this time, it is not known what Mr. Gibson was wearing. Mr. Gibson is approximately 5’2”, weighing around 120 pounds has blonde hair and green eyes. He normally wears glasses but it's not known if he was wearing them at the time of his disappearance.
TEXARKANA, AR
Eagle 106.3

Check Out These 10 Facts You Didn’t Know About Arkansas

I have lived in Texarkana, Arkansas for just a little over 19 years and I had no idea about some of these little-known facts about the state. We all know that Arkansas is called the 'Natural State'. We also know about Scott Joplin coming from Texarkana, Arkansas. And we know that we have the only diamond mine in the United States at the crater of Diamonds park just outside of Murfreesboro. But here are 10 unique facts I found about the great state of Arkansas.
TEXARKANA, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Rape#Murder#Roadsnacks Net#Newport
Eagle 106.3

Texarkana Police Captain Completes Elite FBI National Academy

We see on TV and in films all about the FBI and how prestigious it is. Now a big congratulations in order for one of our own, as he has completed the FBI National Academy. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department announced on their Facebook page that Captain Bobby Jordan has graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.
TEXARKANA, AR
Eagle 106.3

$30 Million Movie Studio Facility in The Works For Arkansas

Hollywood just might be heading to Arkansas soon to take advantage of a very big filming facility that an L.A. business is wanting to bring to the Northwest Arkansas area. The company isTGE Global Entertainment, Inc and it's looking at building a 92,000-square-foot facility with 45,000-square-feet of film and television studio space in the Ft. Smith area.
ARKANSAS STATE
Eagle 106.3

Beginning January 18, It’s illegal to Chain Your Dog in Texas

If you are a dog pet owner living in Texas don't forget there is a new law that goes into effect on January 18, that bans chaining your dog up outdoors. The new Texas law prohibits a dog owner from using a chain or tether to restrain their pet unattended. Owners must also provide adequate shelter from bad weather, direct sunlight, heat, standing water, or waste, and must also provide water at all times for the dog. If dogs are at risk of inhumane treatment the new law now allows that law enforcement officers will not have to wait 24 hours before they are able to intervene.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Eagle 106.3

[UPDATE] TTPD Wanted Jabori Robinson – Captured Tuesday Afternoon

[UPDATE] Texarkana Texas Police asked for your help in finding this man yesterday and you did exactly that. Jabori Robinson, wanted for Aggravated Kidnapping, was captured Tuesday afternoon thanks to your help. Earlier Story. Texarkana Texas Police Department has issued an Aggravated Kidnapping warrant for 38-year-old Jabori Robinson, wanted for...
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

Car Idling is Illegal in 32 States, Is it Illegal in Arkansas?

On a cold morning like this morning, it's only natural to want to warm up your vehicle before you drive into work or run those last-minute Christmas errands. The steering wheel is cold the seat of your car is freezing and the heater takes forever to get going. But it is legal to leave your car idling in Arkansas or Texas so it will be all toasty warm for you?
ARKANSAS STATE
Eagle 106.3

At What Age Can You Leave A Kid Home Alone In Arkansas?

At what age can you leave a kid home alone In Arkansas?? With the holidays here and my kids being out for the next two weeks I wanted to find out if this was ok. I have two kids my son Grant is now 13 and my daughter Addy is now 10 as of yesterday and I for one was curious. Well, the answer is, yes you can leave them home alone.
ARKANSAS STATE
Eagle 106.3

Eagle 106.3

Texarkana, AR
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle 106.3 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy