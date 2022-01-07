The FBI Says These Are The 10 Most Dangerous Towns in Arkansas

The Texarkana Arkansas Police are needing help in locating a missing juvenile last seen on January 7, 2022, around 9 PM. According to a report, on January 7, several juveniles, including 14-year-old Onyx Gibson, pushed open a rear door at the Riverview Behavioral Facility located at 701 Arkansas Blvd and walked off the premises. Within a few hours, all juveniles who left the facility were found with the exception of Onyx Gibson. At this time, it is not known what Mr. Gibson was wearing. Mr. Gibson is approximately 5’2”, weighing around 120 pounds has blonde hair and green eyes. He normally wears glasses but it's not known if he was wearing them at the time of his disappearance.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO