Apple may have searched for partners for its Apple Car in 2020, a report suggests, with one Japanese part supplier allegedly shown schematics for an electric vehicle. The long-rumored Apple Car is thought to still be in active development at Apple, with the company famously making inquiries into its production in 2021, according to various reports. However, it is now claimed that part of that task may have taken place two years ago, with the pandemic affecting one producer's ability to help Apple out.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO