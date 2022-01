I came across an article yesterday that really just made me stop and think. At first, I thought it was a typo, but the more I looked into it, it seems that it's accurate. Almost half of the teachers across the United States are thinking about quitting their jobs according to data from Teachers Pay Teachers. In fact, the data states that out of the six thousand teachers that were surveyed, 48 percent of them said they had thought about quitting their jobs in the last 30 days.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO