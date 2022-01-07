ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan County, KY

Kentucky man faces rape charge

By bluegrasslive
Bluegrass Live
Bluegrass Live
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ODlK_0dfQXn7h00

A Kentucky man is facing a charge of rape after allegedly forcing another person to engage in sex.

Donald Lamb, 25, of Harlan County was arrested on Sunday by Loyall City Police on a complaint warrant.

According to the complaint, Lamb allegedly committed rape in the first degree by using forcible compulsion to engage in sexual intercourse with another individual on Feb. 17, 2018, in Harlan County.

Lamb was charged with first-degree rape. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $25,000 full cash bond.

Comments / 3

Related
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky man sentenced 30 months for horse doping

A Kentucky man with ties to Nicholasville was sentenced to 30 months in prison for selling performance enhancing drugs used in professional horse racing, according to news reports. Manhattan US Attorney Audrey Strauss said Michael Kegley Jr. “promoted and sold unregulated performance-enhancing substances intended for use by those engaged in...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect

Nicholasville Police continue searching for an armed and dangerous murder suspect in the death of a Nicholasville woman. Police have obtained arrest warrants for Kenneth Strange, 54, of Nicholasville in an incident where a woman was found shot to death Wednesday (Jan. 5) at 100 Lauren Drive, where Strange lived. Police said he is being charged murder and tampering with physical evidence. Police have not released the woman’s name to the media.
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
County
Harlan County, KY
City
Loyall, KY
Harlan County, KY
Crime & Safety
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky man accused of murdering deputy, carjacking

Police have arrested a Kentucky man in connection with the fatal shooting of an eastern Illinois deputy early Wednesday and a carjacking in neighboring Missouri a couple of hours later. An Illinois State Police SWAT team arrested Ray Tate, 40, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, on Wednesday afternoon at a home in...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky man arrested after neighbor discovers video of man inside his apartment

A Frankfort man was arrested after his neighbor allegedly caught him burglarizing his apartment on camera. According to the citation, an officer was dispatched to Douglas Avenue, off East Main Street, where a resident said Douglas, a neighbor, was unlawfully in his apartment and seen on camera. The caller notified police he was the only one living at the residence, and Douglas did not have permission to be inside.
KENTUCKY STATE
Bluegrass Live

Two people shot, killed in Kentucky restaurant, police say

One person is under arrest after a shooting that killed two men at a busy restaurant in Kentucky on Thursday evening, police said Friday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, 21-year-old Karson Reitz was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting at the Roosters restaurant location on Preston Highway. Statements from the scene indicate the restaurant was well-attended when the shooting unfolded, police department spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.
KENTUCKY STATE
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky lawyer to spend eight years in prison for human trafficking

A Kentucky attorney has been sentenced on human trafficking charges after he was implicated in a former judge’s criminal case. Robert L. Poole, 53, of Florence, was sentenced Friday to eight years in prison, which was probated for five years with conditions, according to a statement from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office. Poole pleaded guilty in October to five counts of promoting human trafficking for commercial sex activity in Kenton County.
KENTUCKY STATE
Bluegrass Live

Coroner: Kentucky fraternity member died of alcohol toxicity

A Kentucky coroner has concluded that alcohol toxicity caused the death two months ago of a University of Kentucky fraternity member, classifying the death as an accidental overdose, authorities said. Thomas “Lofton” Hazelwood, 18, died at the University of Kentucky Hospital after he was found unresponsive with vomit on his...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky man dies of heart attack during storm cleanup

A Kentucky man suffered a fatal heart attack while cleaning up storm debris at his daughter’s home, authorities said as the death toll edged upward from a recent tornado outbreak across multiple U.S. states. Services for Terry Martin Jayne, 67, were scheduled Wednesday in his hometown of Russellville. Warren...
KENTUCKY STATE
Bluegrass Live

Bluegrass Live

Lexington, KY
15K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Bluegrass Live is a statewide digital news source providing Kentuckians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Kentucky residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Kentucky community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Kentucky is our newsroom.

 https://bluegrasslive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy