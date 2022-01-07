Kentucky man faces rape charge

A Kentucky man is facing a charge of rape after allegedly forcing another person to engage in sex.

Donald Lamb, 25, of Harlan County was arrested on Sunday by Loyall City Police on a complaint warrant.

According to the complaint, Lamb allegedly committed rape in the first degree by using forcible compulsion to engage in sexual intercourse with another individual on Feb. 17, 2018, in Harlan County.

Lamb was charged with first-degree rape. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $25,000 full cash bond.