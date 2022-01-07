ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

McHenry Fall Film Festival

By McHenry Chamber
mchenrychamber.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe goal of this event is to promote the McHenry area as a film-friendly community as well as support and show off our local...

mchenrychamber.com

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

2022 Palm Springs International Film Festival canceled

The Palm Springs International Film Festival has been canceled, officials confirmed on Wednesday. "Based on the current rise of COVID cases, the Palm Springs International Film Society has announced that the Film Festival will not take place this year from January 7-17," reads an announcement by organizers. "After thoughtful consideration, the Film Society feels this is The post 2022 Palm Springs International Film Festival canceled appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
WFMY NEWS2

The Sundance Film Festival comes to the Triad

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's the largest independent film festival in the country and while its home base is in Park City, Utah, the Triad will get a piece of the action this month. "We are thrilled that we are one of 7 theaters in the entire country that get...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
NME

Swedish film festival to experiment with mass hypnosis of audiences

Göteborg Film Festival, Scandinavia’s biggest movie and TV event, has announced that this year’s edition will include a unique experiment with mass hypnosis. Made up of three exclusive screenings, an event dubbed The Hypnotic Cinema will “examine what happens with the film experience if you dare to lose control over your consciousness by being hypnotized”.
MOVIES
Advertising Age

This film festival plans to hypnotize its audience

Sweden's Göteborg film festival has been wowing us with its provocative marketing stunts for some years now. Last year it put a viewer alone in a lighthouse for a week to watch movies back to back, and prior to that it asked viewers to watch horror movies while encased in a tomb and asked men to undergo a gyno exam while they watched. For 2022, it's planning another experiment—hypnotizing an entire audience.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Industry
nohoartsdistrict.com

Dance Camera West Film Festival

Let’s welcome the new year with dance! This year is the 20th season of Dance Camera West Film Festival, bringing us the very best dance films from around the world. The six-day in-person and virtual screening of 75 films selected from 400 submissions will be January 6-15, 2022. “We...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

Sundance Film Festival to offer COVID booster shots to attendees

Sundance Film Festival has confirmed it will be going ahead as an in-person event at the end of January 2022, and will be offering COVID booster shots to all eligible attendees. The decision to offer the booster shots at the event in Park City, Utah comes after it was previously...
MOVIES
newjerseystage.com

"Deerwoods Deathtrap" to Screen at Sundance Film Festival

(PARK CITY, UT) -- Memories can become muddled over time and they certainly have for Jack and Betty. In 1971 they were hit by a train while on a trip to Cape May and survived. 50 years later they return to the "scene of the crime" to discuss what happened that fateful September morning. Shot entirely on Kodak Super 8 film, "Deerwoods Deathtrap" by director James P. Gannon is a short film that explores the deadly accident and the conflicting memories surrounding it.
PARK CITY, UT
Boulder Clarion

The return of the virtual Sundance Film Festival

For the second year in a row, the Sundance Film Festival returns to Colorado. Well, to anyone with an internet connection and a movie ticket, really, because Sundance ’22 (January 20-30) is once again rolling out the virtual red carpet with 82 features from 28 countries for moviegoers far and wide to discover.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Park Record

Park City Film programs January screenings prior to the Sundance Film Festival

Park City Film will use the first three weeks of 2022 as a primer for the Sundance Film Festival. The local art-house cinema nonprofit is looking forward to starting the new year off with four films that address loss, celebrate family and examine the discrepancies and effects of modern-day finances on women, said Executive Director Katharine Wang.
PARK CITY, UT
phillyfunguide.com

Dirty Popcorn Black Film Festival: Call for Submissions

The first annual Dirty Popcorn Black Film Festival presented by Jet Phynx, hosted and sponsored by The Delaware Art Museum will happen in February of 2022. The mission of the festival is to provide a platform and venue to discover and celebrate filmmakers of color from Delaware and the surrounding region while also providing a means of preserving local black filmmakers.
WILMINGTON, DE
capenews.net

Virtual Film Festival Continues In 2022 With 'Soy Cubana'

The Woods Hole Film Festival will continue its virtual season series into 2022 with the feature documentary “Soy Cubana” by Jeremy Ungar and Ivaylo Getov. The film will be available to stream Thursday, January 13 through Sunday, January 16. The festival will host a live online question and answer period with the directors and the producer on Saturday, January 15, at 7 PM.
MOVIES
27east.com

Drawdown Festival Presents Forums, Funs and Films

Recognizing the climate crisis is one of the most critical issues of our time, Southampton Arts Center has partnered with the Carbon CREW Project, Drawdown East End, and filmmaker and activist Damon Gameau to present a virtual festival to inspire action in regenerating our earth and reversing climate change. Drawdown...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara Film Festival to Go On!

The film festival will go on! And we thank you for your support. We cannot wait to see you and share time and movies together. We predict that you may have some concerns about the upcoming SBIFF when it comes to COVID-19 and recent new variants. We want to assure you that your safety is of the upmost importance to us, and after consulting with health professionals, we will institute and enforce strong protocols to ensure that the 2022 edition is safe for all attendees.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
thetahoeweekly.com

Wild & Scenic Film Festival returns

The 20th annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival will run in-person from Jan. 13 to 17 and virtually from Jan. 13 to 23. The festival features more than 120 films including 13 world premiers. “A Fire for All” explains why there are mega-fires in the Sierra Nevada forest and how to prevent them. It is a 2-minute primer in understanding forest ecology and the long relationship with fire and humans.
MOVIES
imdb.com

International Film Festival Rotterdam 2022. Lineup

Answering the SunInternational Film Festival Rotterdam have announced the full lineup for their "scaled-down" 51st edition, which will take place online between January 26 — February 6. As part of a full, nationwide lockdown, cinemas will remain closed in the Netherlands until at least 14 January. Tiger COMPETITIONAchrome (Maria Ignatenko)The Cloud Messenger (Rahat Mahajan)The Child (Marguerite de Hillerin/Félix Dutilloy-Liégeois)Eami (Paz Encina)Excess Will Save Us (Morgane Dziurla-Petit)Kafka for Kids (Roee Rosen)Malintzin 17 (Mara Polgovsky/Eugenio Polgovsky)Met mes (Sam de Jong)The Plains (David Easteal)Proyecto Fantasma (Roberto Doveris)Le rêve et la radio (Renaud Després-Larose/Ana Tapia Rousiouk)Silver Bird and Rainbow Fish (Lei Lei)To Love Again (Gao Linyang)Yamabuki (Juichiro Yamasaki)Big Screen COMPETITIONAssault (Adilkhan Yerzhanov)Broadway (Christos Massalas)Third Grade (Jacques Doillon)Daryn’s Gym (Brett Michael Innes)Drifting Petals (Clara Law)The Harbour (Rajeev Ravi)The Island (Anca Damian)Kung Fu Zohra (Mabrouk El Mechri.
MOVIES
The Southern

2021 Big Muddy Film Festival winners

The Big Muddy Film Festival is the second oldest student-run film festivals. With the next one just around the corner in February, let's look back at which films wowed in the year previous.
MOVIES
texasmetronews.com

Denton Black Film Festival Announced Transitioning Online

The Denton Black Film Festival today announced that it is transitioning many of its live events online amidst the on-going health and safety concerns related to the Omicron variant. The festival will still feature more than 100 films that will be available to ticket holders. Festival planners have adjusted the...
DENTON, TX
news3lv.com

18th annual Dam Short Film Festival

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Dam Short Film Festival out of Boulder City is kicking off next month. Although the event is set to be virtual this year, don't worry it will still be plenty of fun!. Tsvetelina Stefanova, Executive Director of Dam Short Film Festival, joins us with...
BOULDER CITY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy