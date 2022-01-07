McHenry Fall Film Festival

The film festival will go on! And we thank you for your support. We cannot wait to see you and share time and movies together. We predict that you may have some concerns about the upcoming SBIFF when it comes to COVID-19 and recent new variants. We want to assure you that your safety is of the upmost importance to us, and after consulting with health professionals, we will institute and enforce strong protocols to ensure that the 2022 edition is safe for all attendees.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO