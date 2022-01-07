ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

The FBI Says These Are The 10 Most Dangerous Towns in Arkansas

By Lisa Lindsey
Kicker 102.5
Kicker 102.5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Arkansas is a beautiful state but like all states, it comes with the good and the bad. Arkansas has loads of great towns but if you ask the FBI they might see some towns a little differently. Road Snacks took the FBI crime statics for towns in Arkansas and...

kkyr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kicker 102.5

Do You Know the Arkansas State Motto? You May be Surprised

Arkansas is known as the Natural State, most states have their own state slogan, something that identifies their region. But do you know Arkansas' state motto?. According to the website Solitare Bliss, when questioned 2 out of 5 Americans didn't know their home state motto. First of all, I hate to admit it but I was unaware we even had a state motto until now. Thousands of Americans who took the quiz didn't know either, however, 90 percent of people in New Hampshire scored the best at knowing what their state motto was while folks in North Carolina had the worst score at only 13 percent.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kicker 102.5

Can You Legally Eat Roadkill Deer In Arkansas?

It is not a question you hear, but I noticed a deer on the side of the road and it looked like it had not been there too long. So it got me to thinking is it legal to pick the deer up and as long as it is not too bad can you legally eat it? I took to the internet and found some pretty interesting information.
TEXAS STATE
Kicker 102.5

Arkansas’s Act 1024 Means More Freedom For Gun Owners

There is a new law in Arkansas that will go into effect on Thursday that will allow more freedom for gun owners. With licenses, people may carry concealed handguns at public universities, public colleges, or community colleges. They may also carry them in publicly owned and maintained parking lots within their cars, may leave them in their locked vehicles in such parking lots or carry them in the parking lot of a private employer.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Helena-west Helena, AR
Texarkana, AR
Crime & Safety
City
El Dorado, AR
City
Paragould, AR
City
West Memphis, AR
City
Jacksonville, AR
State
Arkansas State
City
Osceola, AR
City
Fort Smith, AR
Kicker 102.5

Bowie County Sheriff’s Report – Week Of 1/3 – 1/9

The first full week of the new year and your Bowie County Sheriff's Office was busy as ever... Assaults, death investigations, criminal mischief, illegal burning and dumping. Here is this week's Bowie County Sheriffs Report as prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. This report is for the week of 1/3 - 1/9, 2022.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Kicker 102.5

Texarkana Arkansas Police Need Your Help in Finding Missing Teen

The Texarkana Arkansas Police are needing help in locating a missing juvenile last seen on January 7, 2022, around 9 PM. According to a report, on January 7, several juveniles, including 14-year-old Onyx Gibson, pushed open a rear door at the Riverview Behavioral Facility located at 701 Arkansas Blvd and walked off the premises. Within a few hours, all juveniles who left the facility were found with the exception of Onyx Gibson. At this time, it is not known what Mr. Gibson was wearing. Mr. Gibson is approximately 5’2”, weighing around 120 pounds has blonde hair and green eyes. He normally wears glasses but it's not known if he was wearing them at the time of his disappearance.
TEXARKANA, AR
Kicker 102.5

Did You Know That Those Cute Tiny Homes Are Illegal In Arkansas?

Did you know that those trendy 'Tiny Homes' are actually illegal in Arkansas?. If you have been on social media you seem to see a large number of cabins out there. Some of these cabins are huge and some are small, even tiny. These Tiny Homes have less than 400 square feet of living space which doesn't seem to be a big deal but according to a recent story on Bob VIla's website, the average home in Arkansas has over 1700 square feet of living space.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Rape#Murder#Roadsnacks Net#Newport
Kicker 102.5

Texarkana-Area COVID-19 Numbers for January 6

Happy New Year! It's time once again to check the numbers for Texarkana and the surrounding area and yes, cases are up significantly this week. That's reported cases, hospitalizations are up in Texas Trauma Service Area F (see charts below) which includes Texarkana, New Boston, and Paris, but not as much as you might think. The chart shows 76 people hospitalized, up from 46 last week, 23 are in ICU up from 11, 8 on ventilators up from 2 last week, and still 0 pediatric hospitalizations in our area.
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

Check Out These 10 Facts You Didn’t Know About Arkansas

I have lived in Texarkana, Arkansas for just a little over 19 years and I had no idea about some of these little-known facts about the state. We all know that Arkansas is called the 'Natural State'. We also know about Scott Joplin coming from Texarkana, Arkansas. And we know that we have the only diamond mine in the United States at the crater of Diamonds park just outside of Murfreesboro. But here are 10 unique facts I found about the great state of Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Kicker 102.5

Texarkana Walmart Neighborhood Market Closes For Deep Cleaning

KSLA is reporting that the Richmond Road Walmart Neighborhood Market is closing down for most of the weekend for deep cleaning. The shutdown will begin today a 2 PM at the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at Richmond Rd at Moores Lane in Texarkana, Texas. The store will be deep cleaned by a third-party cleaning service then employees will be allowed to come back and restock all shelves in preparation for the reopening on Sunday, January 9 at 6 AM according to the report.
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

Texarkana Police Captain Completes Elite FBI National Academy

We see on TV and in films all about the FBI and how prestigious it is. Now a big congratulations in order for one of our own, as he has completed the FBI National Academy. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department announced on their Facebook page that Captain Bobby Jordan has graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.
TEXARKANA, AR
Kicker 102.5

Beginning January 18, It’s illegal to Chain Your Dog in Texas

If you are a dog pet owner living in Texas don't forget there is a new law that goes into effect on January 18, that bans chaining your dog up outdoors. The new Texas law prohibits a dog owner from using a chain or tether to restrain their pet unattended. Owners must also provide adequate shelter from bad weather, direct sunlight, heat, standing water, or waste, and must also provide water at all times for the dog. If dogs are at risk of inhumane treatment the new law now allows that law enforcement officers will not have to wait 24 hours before they are able to intervene.
TEXAS STATE
Kicker 102.5

[UPDATE] TTPD Wanted Jabori Robinson – Captured Tuesday Afternoon

[UPDATE] Texarkana Texas Police asked for your help in finding this man yesterday and you did exactly that. Jabori Robinson, wanted for Aggravated Kidnapping, was captured Tuesday afternoon thanks to your help. Earlier Story. Texarkana Texas Police Department has issued an Aggravated Kidnapping warrant for 38-year-old Jabori Robinson, wanted for...
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5

Texarkana, AR
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
760K+
Views
ABOUT

Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy