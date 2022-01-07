ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graves County, KY

Kentucky State Police: Officers fatally shoot man in Graves County

Kentucky State Police Post 1 is investigating a shooting involving Frankfort Police officers in Graves County early Wednesday morning.

FPD officers were assisting local agencies in Mayfield by conducting extra patrol in the aftermath of the recent tornadoes and severe weather system at the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds.

The fairgrounds were closed to the public, when a male armed with a firearm approached officers around 3:30 a.m. and fired several shots in their direction.

FPD officers returned fire and struck the male, who was transported by Mayfield-Graves County EMS to Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield where the Graves County coroner pronounced him dead. The victim has not yet been identified.

