A cold end to the work week

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday that warming trend will follow us into the afternoon with highs making it into the 20s under a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will still be...

CBS DFW

Enjoy Warm Weather Before The Weekend Cold Front Arrives

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While clouds are on the increase for North Texas, especially south of I-20 and west of I-35, we’ve been able to dodge the rain for the most part. An isolated sprinkle can’t be ruled out this afternoon, but it looks like most of us will remain dry. (credit: CBS 11 Weather Dept.) Temperatures are in the mid/upper 50s early this afternoon. If that’s not warm enough for you, no need to fear…we’ve got a nice warming trend expected this week. (credit: CBS 11 Weather Dept.) We’ll start out Wednesday with partly cloudy skies but nearly full sunshine is expected in the afternoon and that will help to warm us into the mid 60s. Mid/upper 60s are expected Thursday and Friday before our next cold front arrives for the weekend – bringing highs back into the 50s for Saturday and Sunday.
A mild and sunny day ahead

Today will be another well above average day with highs in the lower 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. Similar conditions will continue on Thursday. Conditions will start to change on Friday as a cold front approaches. Clouds will build into the area with temperatures warming into the 40s. Rain and snow chances will move into the area for the second half of the day Friday. At first a rain/snow mix will arrive, with a change over to snow happening overnight into early Saturday morning. Accumulating snow will be possible. Cooler temperatures will arrive for the weekend with highs back down in the 30s.
KQ2 Forecast: A little cooler Wednesday

Warmer temperatures are on the way for today with temperatures climbing into the 50s. Today we had mostly sunny skies with a breezy wind out of the south. Wind gusts reached up to 30 mph this afternoon. Mild and sunny weather is set to continue throughout most of the work...
Staying quiet to end the work week, then rain returns

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We’re seeing a chilly start to the day in the 30s across the Tri-State, so make sure to bundle up in a heavy jacket or coat and put on some gloves and a knit hat before you head out the door! Some folks may even be seeing some patchy frost as well, so make sure to leave yourself some extra time to scape it off your windshield before heading out on the roads! As we go through the remainder of the morning, we can expect to warm up gradually under partly sunny skies.
