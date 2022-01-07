Not Every Iowan Hates This Weather
(Des Moines, IA) Many Iowans aren’t big fans of today’s (Thursday) weather when temperatures in some areas won’t even get above zero, but for others, the ice is nice. Joe Larscheid chief of the Iowa D-N-R Fisheries Bureau, says given the unusually warm December we had, Iowans who love ice fishing are having to be patient — or head north. “We really don’t have safe ice conditions yet in southern Iowa, even though we’ve got some cold weather right now,” Larscheid says. “In northern Iowa, they’ve been ice fishing for quite a few weeks.” Especially this early in the season, ice anglers need to make sure safety is their top priority.
