Des Moines, IA

Iowa Business Council: Members Are Optimistic

By Tom Robinson
 4 days ago
(Des Moines, IA) The Iowa Business Council’s fourth-quarter Economic Outlook Survey shows a lot of optimism among its members. Executive Director Joe Murphy says anything over 50 on their scale is positive — and this time it was nearly 69, the second-highest score ever. The index is based on expectations for sales, capital spending, and employment for the next six months. Capital spending saw the largest increase. Murphy says, “To see companies investing in their own organizations, investing in infrastructure, hard assets — things like that. To see such a big increase in that over the course of one quarter I think is really good news for Iowa’s economy.

DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Study Finds Iowa Climate is a Negative For Immigrant Entrepreneurs

(Ames, IA) — An Iowa State University study finds immigrant entrepreneurs are less likely to choose Iowa as their place of business — with the climate as one of the reasons. ISU economics professor John Winters says it’s harder for immigrants to imagine running a successful business long-term in a state with such cold weather. He says that doesn’t mean Iowa should disregard immigrants who want to open their own businesses. Winters says the state may need to think about some of these challenges, and offer potential business owners more incentives like expanding outreach and training programs to reach more immigrants in the state.
AMES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Reynolds Could Propose Additional Changes to Iowa Unemployment

(Des Moines, IA) — New work search requirements for laid off Iowa workers who’ve qualified for unemployment benefits go into effect Monday. Governor Kim Reynolds is hinting she’ll propose more changes. Iowa’s Republican governor said, “the unemployment code was written a long, long, long time ago when we were in a much different position, and today we need to incentivize work, not pay people to stay home.” Starting January 10th, those who’ve qualified for unemployment checks will have to prove they’ve applied for at least three jobs each week in order to keep the benefits. The state’s Workforce Development agency has hired 18 new case managers who’ll advise the newly unemployed of career training and job openings. Reynolds says there are more job openings that people on unemployment in the state. She will outline her legislative priorities in the annual “Condition of the State” message on Tuesday night.
DES MOINES, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City council to return to Zoom hybrid meetings

The Iowa City City Council used their work session this week to discuss new rules for their public meetings. The Press-Citizen reports that residents used 90 minutes to speak at every opportunity for public comment during a December meeting, urging the city to bring back the Zoom option for future council meetings.
IOWA CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowans Bet More Than $2B On Sports In 2021

(Des Moines, IA) Allowing Iowans to place bets on their cell phones and computers has opened the floodgates. The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission reports more than two billion dollars was wagered on sports in 2021. That’s three-and-a-half times the 575 million bet on sports the year before. The big difference was a change in state law that allowed Iowa residents to place bets on their phones rather than having to register in person at a sportsbook. The commission says 90 percent of sports bets in Iowa were placed online. All that betting produced eight million dollars in state tax revenue.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

New Workforce Development Process Targets Getting People Back To Work

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Workforce Development’s new unemployment process begins today (Monday). I-W-D deputy director Ryan West says a new focus on unemployment targets the importance of getting people back into the workforce. West says they’ve added 18 new career planners to help people when they file their first unemployment claim so they have direct assistance and guidance right away. The change also requires double what they call “reemployment activities” necessary to maintain unemployment claims — so those who are unemployed will have to conduct four work searches each week instead of two.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

COVID Hospitalizations Increasing in Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — The number of Iowa hospital patients who’ve tested positive for COVID is up 12 percent since Wednesday. The Iowa Department of Public Health’s website shows nearly 900 COVID hospital patients in the state and 19 percent of them are in intensive care. Eight out of 10 COVID patients in the ICU are not vaccinated. Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids keeps track of the positivity rate among all its patients on a rolling, seven day average. It’s up to 32 percent today (Friday). About 56 percent of Iowans are fully vaccinated. The more contagious omicron variant of the virus is now the dominant variant in Iowa according to the CDC.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Money Rolls Into Hinson Reelection Campaign In Record Amounts

(Washington, DC) Money keeps rolling into the Ashley Hinson reelection campaign in record-setting amounts. The Republican congresswoman from Iowa says her campaign raised 809 thousand dollars during the fourth quarter of 2021. That tops the record for Iowa congressional campaigns during an off-year. Hinson says 96 percent of her donations were in amounts of 100 dollars or less. She reports she got money from six thousand new donors. Hinson also broke fundraising records in the second and third quarters of last year.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Donor Network Reports Record Organ Numbers For 4th Straight Year

(North Liberty, IA) — The Iowa Donor Network is reporting a record number of organ and tissue donations for the fourth straight year. Officials say donors who died in Iowa gave 365 organs for transplant in 2021. IDN also says a record 984 tissue donors saved, healed, and enhanced thousands of lives last year. The network has seen a 137-percent increase in the number of organs donated and a 121-percent rise in organs transplanted since 2017. Their goal is to recover at least 400 organs for transplant in 2022.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

COVID-19 Rapid Test Supply Shortage

(Atlantic) Due to a national shortage of testing supplies, Cass Health cannot offer rapid COVID-19 testing at this time. Outpatient COVID-19 tests will be sent to a reference laboratory; results are typically available in 48 to 72 hours. “We’ve had rapid tests on order for more than a month, but...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

CAM School Board rules on Employer Vaccine Mandate

(Anita) On Tuesday night, the CAM School Board passed the board policy 403.7 Employee Vaccination Testing for COVID-19. There is a Federal Vaccine Mandate for employers with over 100 employees, which applies to most school districts. The Supreme Court hasn’t ruled on the mandate. CAM Schools Superintendent Paul Croghan...
ANITA, IA
Western Iowa Today

December Derecho, Record Tornadoes Cost Iowa $700 Million

(Washington, DC) — A new report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) finds the December 15th derecho will cost Iowa around 700-million dollars. The National Weather Service says there were at least 61 tornadoes in the state that Wednesday – a single-day record. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in 97 of Iowa’s 99 counties on December 15th and more than 150-thousand homes lost power. One person died in eastern Iowa when a semi was blown over in Benton County. NOAA says severe storms that day did more than a billion dollars damage nationwide.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Protestors Show Up On Legislature’s Opening Day

(Des Moines, IA) — There were a few dozen protesters in the rotunda of the Iowa State Capitol during open day speeches. The protestors oppose vaccine mandates and they have rallied at the statehouse before, although in larger numbers. State Labor Commissioner Rod Roberts announced Friday he would not enforce federal vaccine mandates for businesses with 100 or more employees until the US Supreme Court issues its ruling on the case it heard on the subject.
DES MOINES, IA
Atlantic, IA

Western Iowa Today

