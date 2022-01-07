Iowa Business Council: Members Are Optimistic
(Des Moines, IA) The Iowa Business Council’s fourth-quarter Economic Outlook Survey shows a lot of optimism among its members. Executive Director Joe Murphy says anything over 50 on their scale is positive — and this time it was nearly 69, the second-highest score ever. The index is based on expectations for sales, capital spending, and employment for the next six months. Capital spending saw the largest increase. Murphy says, “To see companies investing in their own organizations, investing in infrastructure, hard assets — things like that. To see such a big increase in that over the course of one quarter I think is really good news for Iowa’s economy.
