This Tesla Model S P85 Just Surpassed 1,500,000 Kilometers

By Mark Kane
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn January 6, 2022, a Tesla Model S P85 (the oldest performance version) reached an impressive mileage milestone of 1,500,000 km (932,256 miles). The car is used in Germany by Hansjörg von Gemmingen - Hornberg, who is known in the EV world for setting the highest mileage records in Tesla...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Model S#Tesla Roadster#Tesla Cars#Used Cars#Vehicles#The Tesla Model S P85#Teslas
