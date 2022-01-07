Global Potassium Chlorate Market To Be Driven By The Augmenting Demand From Various End Use Industries In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

Comcast’s entertainment unit NBCUniversal and European media giant RTL Group’s international sales house RTL AdConnect have struck a partnership designed to “unleash” new advertising opportunities. The collaboration will see both companies give each other access to their “premium TV and digital inventory assets, unleashing an unparalleled opportunity for marketers globally,” the partners said. The deal “further enhances” NBCUniversal’s One Platform offering, which gives marketers the chance to reach audiences across the NBCU ecosystem of brands, and also increases its footprint in key international markets. “This bilateral, international partnership will open up new advertising opportunities for marketers across the U.S., Europe and Asia,” the...

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO