Global Potassium Chlorate Market To Be Driven By The Augmenting Demand From Various End Use Industries In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Potassium Chlorate Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global potassium chlorate market, assessing the market based on its segments like application and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact...

Global Power By The Hour (PBH) Market To Be Driven By The Robust Growth Of The Airlines Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Power by the Hour (PBH) Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global power by the hour (PBH) market, assessing the market based on its segments like components, providers, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
INDUSTRY
Global Medium Voltage Cables Market To Be Driven By Increasing Urbanisation In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Medium Voltage Cables Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global medium voltage cables market, assessing the market based on its segments like installation, components, voltage, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
Global Oxygen Therapy Market To Be Driven By Surging Cases Of Respiratory Issues In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Oxygen Therapy Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global oxygen therapy market, assessing the market based on its segments like products, applications, end-users, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
Global Sports Sunglasses Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Participation In Sports-Related Activities In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Sports Sunglasses Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global sports sunglasses market, assessing the market based on its segments like category, distribution channels, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
FIFA
Global Fusion Splicer Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Bandwidth Requirements For Networks In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Fusion Splicer Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global Fusion Splicer market, assessing the market based on its components, application, type, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
NBCUniversal Teams With RTL AdConnect to Grow Advertising in Key Markets

Comcast’s entertainment unit NBCUniversal and European media giant RTL Group’s international sales house RTL AdConnect have struck a partnership designed to “unleash” new advertising opportunities. The collaboration will see both companies give each other access to their “premium TV and digital inventory assets, unleashing an unparalleled opportunity for marketers globally,” the partners said. The deal “further enhances” NBCUniversal’s One Platform offering, which gives marketers the chance to reach audiences across the NBCU ecosystem of brands, and also increases its footprint in key international markets. “This bilateral, international partnership will open up new advertising opportunities for marketers across the U.S., Europe and Asia,” the...
BUSINESS
Step up your career with IRMA's PGDM (RM-X)

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI/Mediawire): The Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) - the pioneer in Rural Management was founded by none other than the Milkman of India - Dr. Verghese Kurien 42 years ago. The institute has been actively engaged in facilitating reskilling and upskilling of executives since...
ECONOMY
Global Impact of Anti-Pandemic Incentives: Key Wins and Losses

After each economic crisis, the global financial and economic architecture changes: crises draw attention to the shortcomings and limitations of the dominant theories, mechanisms, and institutions. Thus, after the Asian crisis of 1998, the focus on the regional component of the global financial architecture intensified; the global financial crisis of 2008-2009 showed the need to strengthen its anti-crisis function and the function of macroeconomic stabilization.
PUBLIC HEALTH
What is wishcycling? Two waste experts explain

Wishcycling is putting something in the recycling bin and hoping it will be recycled, even if there is little evidence to confirm this assumption. Hope is central to wishcycling. People may not be sure the system works, but they choose to believe that if they recycle an object, it will become a new product rather than being buried in a landfill, burned or dumped.
ENVIRONMENT
EU shipping plan leaves millions of tonnes of CO2 unregulated -study

LONDON/BRUSSELS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - European Commission proposals to bring shipping into the bloc's carbon market contain exclusions for small commercial and military vessels that would leave millions of tonnes of CO2 emissions unregulated, an NGO study showed on Thursday. With about 90% of world trade transported by sea, global...
INDUSTRY

