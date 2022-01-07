ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Pursue a Masters in Education?

Cover picture for the articleA Masters in Education gives you a competitive edge in your career while improving your teaching practices and the quality of the classroom experience. For teachers, the real accomplishment and pride is their students' success. You can contribute to that while furthering your career with a master's degree. A...

Meet Tameko Collins: educational psychology master's student and algebra teacher

Media Contact: Katie Lacey | Communications Specialist | 405-744-9347 | katie.l.lacey@okstate.edu. Tameko Collins is an educational psychology master’s student at Oklahoma State University and an algebra teacher at Broken Arrow Freshman Academy in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Collins recently placed second in the university’s 3-Minute Thesis competition where she presented,“Ditching...
STILLWATER, OK
Different Types of Master’s Degrees in Nursing You Can Pursue

Nursing is a wonderful choice for those who want to make a difference in people’s lives, as well as enjoy job security and upward mobility in their career. There are many different master’s degrees in Nursing that can lead to fulfilling (and high-paying!) advanced practice nursing careers. For example, nurse practitioners, nurse anesthetists, and nurse midwives – who work mainly in physician’s offices, hospitals, and outpatient care centers – can look forward to a 45 percent growth outlook and an average salary of $117,670 annually.
Virus closed schools, opened door to cheating

Teachers in our country have a lot on their plate. Whether you are a college professor or kindergarten teacher, the pressure to instill values and knowledge in students is not a task to be taken lightly. As an educator, I understand the importance of integrity in the classroom, and I...
EDUCATION
#Education Program#Quality Education#Leadership Skills
Schools opt for half-day schedule amid rising COVID-19 concerns

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange School District announced that the schools would be closed on Monday, Jan. 3, for a noninstructional emergency day, and the rest of the week would run on a half-day schedule, due to the spike in COVID-19 cases from the omicron variant. Full-day...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
New COVID guidance tells schools to stop contract tracing, PCR testing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Education is going to stop testing and contract tracing all students in Vermont schools. Instead, they will now be sending rapid antigen tests to households, so parents can take on the responsibility to test their kids. The Agency of Education says it...
VERMONT STATE
CT educators to wear black, demand greater COVID measures

With COVID-19 cases at record high numbers in local schools, teachers and staff plan to make a statement about school safety. On Wednesday, a coalition of unions representing over 60,000 Connecticut public school employees will wear black to school to demand stronger health and safety measures. Members and their colleagues were encouraged to share photos on social media with the hashtag #Blackout4SafeSchools.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Education
What is the purpose of basic science?

Basic science is a part of the accredited MD program that offers traditional classes in subjects that creates a strong foundation for advanced knowledge of the medical field. The real purpose of the basic sciences is to build a robust base of medical knowledge for aspiring medical professionals to become versed with theoretical understanding and learn the basics of clinical skills. The basic science course is completed through the first half of the MD program on the state-of-the-art campus well equipped with the latest tools and technologies.
EDUCATION
Benefits of choosing a career in Aerospace Engineering

Aerospace engineering is a branch of engineering primarily concerned with the manufacturing and development of aircraft and spacecraft. It has two overlapping subdivisions, namely astronautical engineering and aeronautical engineering. Aerospace engineering focuses on building knowledge and skills to design, manufacture, and maintain missiles, spacecraft, aircraft, and weapon systems. A significant part of aerospace engineering covers various topics, including structures, computer application, drafting, electricity, robotic, aeronautics, etc.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
What is the role of Clinical Rotations in Medical School?

Being a medical professional is a respected career choice that brings enormous success and job satisfaction. The work of a doctor is vastly different from many other job roles as they are burdened with the responsibility of keeping people healthy. Hence, medical professionals have to undergo rigorous training which includes...
EDUCATION
Transcript gaps? Strong college application remains possible

Applying to college typically comes with some uncertainty, but this year’s applicants are tackling one additional question: What should you do when a pandemic has limited what goes into your college applications?Many extracurriculars, including sports and clubs, couldn’t go on during the pandemic. And many school districts across the country, recognizing the challenges the pandemic has posed, offered the option for students to not receive letter grades for classes they took. That choice has left some students with “pass” or “credit,” or “fail” or “no credit,” rather than actual grades on their transcripts.College admissions officers have been ready for these...
COLLEGES
Don't Give Up on Teacher Evaluation Reforms

Researchers from Brown University, the University of Connecticut, the University of North Carolina and Michigan State recently released a very interesting study that examined the effects of teacher evaluation reforms on student outcomes across the country. While prior studies have looked at the effects of changes to evaluation in various individual districts, this new research […]
EDUCATION
Seniors Pursuing Graduation Plus Opportunities

2020 and 2021 were two challenging years that impacted all of us, especially seniors. However, those hard times did not stop our ambitious seniors from following their dreams. Their hard work has paid off because many are now achieving those dreams. Countless seniors at Greer High have been accepted to schools, granted scholarships, and have been presented with many opportunities. Gavin Howard was recently accepted into Presbyterian College and received a scholarship for $20,000 a year for four years. This scholarship will greatly help him achieve his goals of becoming a pharmacist. Star athlete, Jensen Howard, was accepted into USC Union and will be attending there to help pursue his baseball career. Jensen says, “I was presented with a great opportunity and had to take advantage.” Many students, including Katie Banks, Hunter Garrison, and Hanna Hedgepath, are attending Winthrop University in the fall. Hanna received the Winthrop Life and Gold scholarships and will be majoring in elementary education. She says that her “participation in service learning and teacher candidate, here at Greer, have tremendously helped me decide my career path.” Austin Crenshaw, one of Greer’s brightest, was accepted into North Greenville University and was awarded the Dean’s scholarship. Not only are Greer High students paving the way for their future, but so are Bond Career Center students. Bonds student, Claudia Attaway, was presented with the opportunity of co-oping with A&E engineering right after she graduates. Also, Justin Davolas, a construction student at Bonds, has the opportunity of starting a co-op with Douglas Construction. Their achievements are excellent examples of true hard work. Lastly, Maddie White, XC and track runner here at Greer, will be attending The University of Carolina, where she will be pursuing her running career. These students are only a small part of the many that are furthering their education at colleges and universities.
GREER, SC
Only a quarter of catch-up tutoring sessions accessed through Randstad

Around a quarter of catch-up tutoring courses for this academic year have been delivered by the provider of the Government’s flagship tuition scheme, figures reveal.Headteachers suggest schools are finding the system “confusing and difficult” to navigate.More than 300,000 tutoring courses began last term under the school-led tutoring route, but only 72,000 courses began under schemes coordinated by chosen provider Randstad, Department for Education (DfE) figures show.Randstad, the company which was awarded the National Tutoring Programme (NTP) contract this year, has faced criticism for lacking the capacity or competence to deliver the scheme “effectively”.Last month, Nick Bent, chief executive of the Tutor...
EDUCATION

