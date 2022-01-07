ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wesley's Friday First Alert Forecast

WLOX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was cold this morning, but it is warming up and sunny now! We will warm-up again into the weekend and see higher chances for rain, especially Sunday. Skies are sunny, crisp, beautiful and blue today with highs in the 50s. Tonight will be cold again with lows in the upper...

www.wlox.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Snow possible this weekend, 3-6 inches predicted

Temperatures in the 40s and 50s this week should seem decent, but come this weekend below freezing temperatures at night are going to pave the way for what could possible the first accumulating snowfall of the winter season. According to the National Weather Service, rain will move in Friday afternoon...
ENVIRONMENT
live5news.com

Winter storm could impact the Carolinas this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold Tuesday is ahead here across the Lowcountry despite plenty of sunshine. Highs will only reach the upper 40s this afternoon, over 10° below the average high of 60°. Our coldest night this week is on the way tonight when temperatures will fall into the 20s inland, mid 30s at the beaches. Expect a hard freeze inland with frost possible all the way to the beaches. We’ll begin to warm up tomorrow with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees for the rest of the work week. A weak disturbance will bring a slight chance of rain Thursday night. A more significant storm system to watch will move into the Southeast Saturday night and Sunday. Computer models are suggesting that an area of low pressure will develop near the Carolina coastline Sunday morning with plenty of moisture and cold air on the north and west side of this storm. There is much uncertainty at this point with how things will unfold but what we do know is that enough ingredients could be in place by Sunday to bring wintry weather to parts of North and South Carolina. We’ll keep you updated!
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Warming Up
CBS DFW

Enjoy Warm Weather Before The Weekend Cold Front Arrives

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While clouds are on the increase for North Texas, especially south of I-20 and west of I-35, we’ve been able to dodge the rain for the most part. An isolated sprinkle can’t be ruled out this afternoon, but it looks like most of us will remain dry. (credit: CBS 11 Weather Dept.) Temperatures are in the mid/upper 50s early this afternoon. If that’s not warm enough for you, no need to fear…we’ve got a nice warming trend expected this week. (credit: CBS 11 Weather Dept.) We’ll start out Wednesday with partly cloudy skies but nearly full sunshine is expected in the afternoon and that will help to warm us into the mid 60s. Mid/upper 60s are expected Thursday and Friday before our next cold front arrives for the weekend – bringing highs back into the 50s for Saturday and Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WOWT

6 First Alert Day: Snow chances increasing for Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday, January 14, 2022 has been declared a 6 First Alert Day for accumulating snow and impacts to the evening commute. WHAT: We’re watching a system moving into the Midwest from the north on Friday that could bring heavy, wet snow, some gusty winds, and negative impacts to your Friday evening commute. Yesterday this system appeared it was going to pass us by mostly to the east with only minor impacts to our area. A new trend has developed that brings larger impacts and more snow accumulation to the west. This does include the Omaha Metro and areas to the east.
OMAHA, NE
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 Forecast: Watching Saturday morning

More pleasant weather coming for Wednesday but there will be more clouds in the area. It won’t be quite as warm due to those clouds as well. Not as windy either. All eyes are on the system later Friday night into Saturday for wintry weather potential FOX 4 meteorologists Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter, Michelle Bogowith, […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS DFW

Spotty, Light Rain & Sleet Pellets Possible Today In Parts Of North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — On January 11 morning temperatures across North Texas again started off around freezing. A few showers and drizzle are possible, especially during the afternoon, south of Interstate-20. Isolated, light rain and a few sleet pellets could mix in southwest of the Metroplex from midday into the afternoon, but no impacts or accumulations are expected because temperatures will have warmed above freezing. Early sunshine is expected to give way to increasing clouds towards midday. Highs should climb into the mid 50s. Wednesday starts off with some clouds, but will have increasing sunshine. It will be a warmer day with highs in the mid 60s. Sunshine and dry conditions continue right into the weekend as temperatures gradually warm up. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s on Thursday and low 70s on Friday. A cold front arrives Saturday morning, returning seasonal temperatures to the area — with highs back in the mid 50s. By Sunday morning temperatures will be back around the freezing mark.
TEXAS STATE
WLOX

Wesley's Tuesday First Alert Weather Forecast

Waking up to cold 30s on this dry & sunny Tuesday. Tracking an approaching upper disturbance arriving tomorrow. I think rain is unlikely for us. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Taylor's 5 PM Monday First Alert Forecast. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. It was a chilly, but...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS DFW

Spotty, Light Rain & Sleet Pellets Possible Today In Parts Of North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — On January 11 morning temperatures across North Texas again started off around freezing. A few showers and drizzle are possible, especially during the afternoon, south of Interstate-20. Isolated, light rain and a few sleet pellets could mix in southwest of the Metroplex from midday into the afternoon, but no impacts or accumulations are expected because temperatures will have warmed above freezing.
TEXAS STATE
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Emerging from the arctic air

Southerly winds develop Tuesday and that will boost our temperatures back into the 20s by the afternoon and evening. The latest headlines from January 11. FDL Fire/Rescue welcomes largest class of recruits. Updated: 15 hours ago. Fire/Rescue will be able to operate a fourth ambulance in the city. FBI investigates...
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

Taylor's Tuesday 5 PM First Alert Forecast

Waking up to cold 30s on this dry & sunny Tuesday. Tracking an approaching upper disturbance arriving tomorrow. I think rain is unlikely for us. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Wesley's Tuesday First Alert Weather Forecast. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Expect a cool Tuesday and a...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy