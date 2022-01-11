ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Berlin Film Festival Confirms It Is Progressing With Physical Event; EFM Moves Online – Update

By Tom Grater
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FYom3_0dfQDH4h00

UPDATED, 01/11/2022 : The Berlin Film Festival has today confirmed that it is progressing with an in-person festival, as per our previous report.

The rise of Covid cases prompted by the Omicron variant has seen the fest’s industry event, the European Film Market, shift to a virtual edition this year. However, the film festival itself will continue physically, albeit with certain restrictions in place, which are to be announced.

“We are very pleased with the positive signal from the authorities so far and feel encouraged to continue with the planning. We hope to be able to announce the final concept for the 2022 Berlinale very soon,” said a festival representative.

PREVIOUSLY, 01/07/2022: Despite a prolonged effort to maintain a physical edition this year, the Berlin Film Festival has been forced to move its primary industry event, the European Film Market, online due to rising Covid cases in Germany, according to multiple sources.

Deadline understands that the festival itself will remain a physical event but rumors are abounding that the market will once again take place virtually.

Three weeks ago, the festival put out a statement expressing confidence in its ability to hold an in-person event in 2022, after last year’s edition was also forced to shift to a virtual format. The fest stated that the EFM had largely sold out physical exhibition spaces and was seeing strong interest for accreditation.

At the time, however, Deadline noted that exhibitors would be able to claim deposits back in the result of a cancellation due to Covid, and the mood we were getting from international sellers and buyers was not optimistic towards a physical EFM.

Germany rode a significant Covid wave in late November but case numbers decreased steadily throughout December, prompting some optimism that further restrictions would not be required.

The spread of Omicron in countries such as the UK saw the German government impart fresh travel restrictions. However, the variant has taken hold and cases have begun to rise again across the past week.

The market did not respond to request for comment. An official announcement is expected later today after the German government has announced updated Covid restrictions.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

International Insider: Berlin Is Back; Amazon/MGM’s Action Movie Deal; BAFTAs Incoming; Jana Bennett Remembered

Good afternoon. Christmas feels like a lifetime ago (just asks Boris Johnson) and 2022 is certainly in full swing. Here’s your weekly dose of the biggest news and deep-dives of the week. Read on. Berlin Is Back In-person: Grab your steins, the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival is happening, and it’s happening in person. While the adjacent European Film Market is taking place virtually, organizers confirmed this week that the festival will progress as a physical event, albeit with certain restrictions in place. International Insider, for one, can’t wait.  Covid-friendly: Although the industry and Berlin organizers are breathing a collective sigh of relief,...
MOVIES
Deadline

Magnolia Pictures International Acquires Global To ‘Mars One’ Ahead Of Sundance Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Gabriel Martins’ movie Mars One has been snapped up by Magnolia Pictures International before the pic’s world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival next week in the World Cinema Dramatic Section. Mars One follows the Martins family, optimistic dreamers who are quietly leading their lives on the margins of a major Brazilian city, following the disappointing election of a far-right extremist president. A lower-middle-class Black family, they feel the strain of their new reality as the political dust settles. “Gabriel Martins has crafted an uplifting and tender film about a family’s hopes and dreams, set against a Brazil in constant turmoil,” said...
MOVIES
Deadline

Berlin Film Festival Outlines Physical Event: 50% Cinema Capacities, No Parties, Masks & Covid Passes, Schedule Change

The Berlin International Film Festival has spelled out how it will host its 2022 edition physically under the latest rules imposed by the German government. As previously reported, the fest’s industry arm, the European Film Market (EFM), has moved to a virtual event this year. See comment today from EFM chief Dennis Ruh further down this article. However, the film festival itself is pushing on with an in-person edition in a ‘2G-plus’ format. Organizers have now confirmed how this will operate for attending audiences and filmmakers. Here are the key decisions: The main festival will be reduced from the planned February 10-20 dates...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

HBO Max, Amazon and Sky Shows to Light Up Berlin Fest’s TV Lineup

New drama series from HBO Max, Amazon Prime and Sky U.K. will have their world premieres in Berlin next month as part of the Berlinale Series program, the television sidebar of the 2022 Berlin International Film Festival. Lust, a Swedish drama from HBO Nordic featuring The Bridge star Sofia Helin, Sky U.K.’s supernatural crime mystery The Rising, starring up-and-coming Danish actress Clara Rugaard, and Amazon’s Iosi, el espía arrepentido (Yosi, the Regretful Spy), an Argentinean thriller from director-turned-showrunner Daniel Burman (Family Law), have all been picked for the 2022 Berlinale Series lineup. The Shift, a Danish workplace drama from An Education director...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin Film Festival#Omicron#The European Film Market#Efm
NewsTimes

2022 Sundance Film Festival Goes Online-Only Due to Omicron Surge

The Sundance Film Festival announced Wednesday that, due to the surge of the Omicron variant, the 2022 event will be online-only. The Park City, Utah festival was scheduled to kick off Jan. 20 with in-person screenings. However, “we do not believe it is safe nor feasible to gather thousands of artists, audiences, employees, volunteers, and partners from around the world, for an eleven-day festival while overwhelmed communities are already struggling to provide essential services,” organizers said in a statement Wednesday.
PARK CITY, UT
worldofreel.com

Berlin Film Festival Might Be Going Hybrid For Its 2022 Edition

A persistent rumour I keep hearing is that, due to Omicron concerns, the Berlin Film Festival is in the final stages of transitioning to a hybrid/in-person model for their 2022 edition. The lineup for 72nd edition of the festival is set to be announced on January 16th. Rumoured to be...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Arthouse Streaming Platform Mubi Buys European Sales Company Match Factory

Mubi, the arthouse streaming platform and theatrical distributor, is moving into the sales arena. The London-based company, which has recently been on a buying spree of indie titles, has now acquired well-establish sales company The Match Factory and its production arm Match Factory Productions. Founded in 2006, The Match Factory has built up a reputation for distinct independent and specialty films, including the Cannes Palme d’Or winner Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives, Oscar-nominated titles such as Waltz With Bashir and Toni Erdmann, the early films of Jim Jarmusch, the complete library of Aki Kaurismäki and award-winning films like Happy...
BUSINESS
uticaphoenix.net

Berlinale’s European Film Market Set to Go Online, Festival Will

UPDATE: The European Film Market, which runs alongside the Berlin Film Festival, will be held online for the second consecutive year due to the pandemic. The festival, meanwhile, hopes to be maintained as an in-person event, Variety can reveal. Organizers have confirmed that the EFM has changed gears following a...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Germany
Screendaily

​Unifrance confirms Paris Rendez-Vous will go ahead as physical event

French cinema and TV promotional body Unifrance has confirmed that its annual Rendez-Vous in Paris will go ahead as a physical event from January 11 to 17 as previously announced. The event is traditionally a key date for French film sales companies, which use the meeting to unveil the bulk...
MOVIES
Omaha.com

Berlin Film Festival taking place in person despite pandemic

BERLIN (AP) — The Berlin International Film Festival is going to take place in person next month despite rising virus numbers in Germany, especially in the capital, organizers said Wednesday. “We are aware of the challenges posed by the unpredictable course of the pandemic,” the festival management said in...
MOVIES
Reuters

Shorter Berlin Film Festival to go ahead with masks, COVID testing

BERLIN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Berlin Film Festival will go ahead in person next month but will use only half the available seating capacity and require attendees to adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols, organisers said on Wednesday. With the Omicron variant of the coronavirus spreading fast in Germany, the...
MOVIES
starkinsider.com

What’s Happening: Sundance Film Festival moving online for 2022

In a sign of the times the Sundance Film Festival today announced it was moving online for 2022. The original plan was to hold the esteemed indie festival founded by Robert Redford in 1981 in a hybrid fashion, with a combination of online events along with “in-person Utah elements.” With the Omicron variant that has all, unfortunately, changed. Here’s what the organizers had to say in the announcement:
TRAVEL
Register Citizen

Francois Ozon’s ‘Peter Von Kant’ to Open Berlin Film Festival

The film, which stars Denis Menochet, Isabelle Adjani and Hanna Schygulla, is part of the fest’s International Competition and will have its world premiere on Feb. 10 at the Berlinale Palast. Variety revealed on Tuesday that the festival is planning to go ahead as an in-person event, and organizers provided further details of the plan on Wednesday.
BERLIN, CT
mixmag.net

Berlin's CTM festival adds names to 2022 events

Berlin festival CTM has announced additional names for its 2022 edition. CTM 2022, which will be split into two halves owing to Berlin's existing event limitations, will begin in January and stretch from January 28 to January 30. The first section will centre on art installations and online activities, while...
FESTIVAL
Deadline

Greenwich Entertainment Acquires Clio Barnard’s ALI & AVA; Theatrical Release Set For Summer 2022

EXCLUSIVE: Greenwich Entertainment announced today the acquisition of U.S. distribution rights to Ali & Ava written & directed by BAFTA nominee Clio Barnard (Dark River, The Selfish Giant, The Arbor). The film recently won two British Independent Film Awards, and was nominated for five additional awards. Greenwich will release the film theatrically this summer. Starring Adeel Akhtar (Four Lions) and Claire Rushbrook (Ammonite), as Ali & Ava. Ali (Akhtar) is an exuberant music enthusiast struggling to keep his recent separation from his wife a secret from his family. Ava (Rushbrook) is a pragmatic middle-aged teaching assistant and matriarch to a large...
MOVIES
SFGate

Berlin Film Festival Chiefs Talk ‘New Concept’ Berlinale

The 72nd Berlin Film Festival is boldly forging ahead with what it calls a “new concept” in-person edition despite concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant that has forced other top fests, such as Sundance, to go entirely online. Variety spoke to Berlinale executive director Mariette Rissenbeek...
MOVIES
dallassun.com

Berlin Film Festival tones it way down due to Covid

The festival limits in-person events to 50% seating capacity, no parties or receptions. The upcoming Berlin Film Festival has announced it will go ahead as an in-person event, but will limit the amount of guests to 50% seating capacity and cancel any parties and receptions, citing the Covid-19 pandemic. Festival...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Call for Submissions: Screen’s 2022 Berlin EFM Product Guide

Screen International is now compiling its market-leading product guide for the online EFM 2022. PLEASE NOTE WE HAVE INTRODUCED A NEW ONLINE SUBMISSIONS FORM. We are no longer able to accept the old submissions form — but our easy-to-use online link can be found below. You have until Wednesday January 26 to send us your FREE entry — this deadline will not be extended.
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

40K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy