The Ontario-based indie-rock duo, Softcult is made up of twin sisters Mercedes and Phoenix Arn-Horn. The duo has unveiled their new single, “Gaslight”, along with a video to accompany the release. This is the 5th single from their forthcoming EP, Year of the Snake, which is set for release on February 4, 2022. The EP is a follow-up to Year of the Rat, released in April 2021.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO