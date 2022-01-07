In Another COVID Narrative Shift, NCAA Equates Natural Immunity To Fully Vaccinated

The liberal narrative on COVID-19 keeps crumbling.

In just the past couple of weeks, Dr. Anthony Fauci has admitted that some hospitalized kids may be there “with” COVID, instead of “because of” COVID.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and “1619 Project” creator Nikole Hannah Jones both blasted the Windy City’s teachers’ union for keeping public schools closed.

CNN contributor Dr. Leana Wen, the former head of Planned Parenthood, argued cloth masks don’t work. Another CNN personality, Brian Stelter, said children are being psychologically damaged by shuttered schools.

Now, the NCAA chips in.

On Thursday, the governing body of college sports released new COVID-19 guidelines that recognize “athletes with natural immunity from previous coronavirus infection as equivalent to being ‘fully vaccinated.”

“The new guidance also defines ‘fully vaccinated’ as having taken both primary doses of a COVID vaccine as well as a third booster shot.”

In other words, having gotten COVID-19 and recovered is now equated to being “up to date,” in the new vaccine lingo of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The NCAA’s actual new rule, The Blaze reported Thursday, says, “A person who has had a documented COVID-19 infection in the past 90 days is considered the equivalent of ‘fully vaccinated.'”

The NCAA also has adopted the CDC’s new rules on quarantines – another shift in the narrative – which now are recommended at five days instead of 10.

On the sixth day after quarantine ends, athletes can return to full activities if they have a negative PCR or antigen test.

“This is a significant change in policy that means any athlete, vaccinated or unvaccinated, may play games five days after a positive COVID-19 test as long as they test negative for the virus,” The Blaze noted.

The NCAA also said that “close contacts” of someone who tests positive do not have to quarantine, if they are fully vaccinated or have recovered from a recent coronavirus infection, The Blaze added. People are not required to wear masks during athletic activities.

Sports Illustrated, which also reported on the changes, noted that the NCAA relaxed the rules after six college football bowl games and more than 200 men’s and women’s basketball games were canceled as the omicron variant spread.

The NCAA also is just two months away from the start of March Madness, one of its most lucrative events.

“While the new NCAA guidance strengthens the definition of a fully vaccinated person, it reflects the state of the pandemic with a relaxation of some protocols,” Sports Illustrated reported.

The changes are in response to the COVID-19 pandemic inching closer to what’s being described as an ‘endemic,’ a disease that regularly lives among a population, such as the flu.”

Dr. Jeremy Cauwels, a member of the NCAA’s medical advisory group, told the magazine, “The CDC doesn’t differentiate between a 70-year old and a college athlete. That’s some of the work the NCAA is trying to do: Can we say there is a standard of safety that may be shorter for a vaccinated college athlete than your average 70-year old?”

Many of us have been saying that for nearly two years, in objecting to closed schools, locked down businesses, and mask mandates. Perhaps some are finally getting it.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon