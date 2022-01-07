ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Commemorate the holiday season

By Gallupsun Staff
gallupsun.com
 5 days ago

Yá’át’ééh Keshmish. This season we rejoice in the blessings provided to us and reflect upon the long journey we traveled this year. During this time, we are reminded of our strength as one Navajo Nation to overcome this pandemic. We have seen unprecedented levels of community support for one another through...

gallupsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Shamokin church received the gift of heat this holiday season

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Central Pennsylvania Church received the gift of heat this year after its old boiler went kaput. A Harrisburg man whose family attended the church returned with his skills and connections as an H-VAC specialist. With the merger, 25 years ago, five catholic churches were merged and turned into Mother […]
SHAMOKIN, PA
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Kiepersol lights up vineyards for holiday season

The vineyards at Kiepersol are glowing as Christmas lights line the vines twinkle at sunset. Christmas may have passed, but the folks at Kiepersol are still in the holiday spirit and welcome the community to enjoy their display. The Lights of Kiepersol holiday event, which began in 2018, starts annually...
CELEBRATIONS
scriptype.com

Highland DARE warms hearts and bodies this holiday season

Highland DARE role models at both the high school and middle school, along with members of Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), collected 239 new and gently used coats for the annual “Coats for Kids” drive this Christmas season. In addition to the coats, scarfs, hats and gloves were...
HIGHLAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Holiday#Navajo People#Sovereign Nation#The Navajo Nation Council
The Day

Mystic Aquarium celebrates holiday season with Winterfest

Mystic — Mystic Aquarium is inviting its visitors to celebrate the holiday season and all things winter. Visitors were greeted with divers dressed as elves and ice carvers Tuesday during Winterfest at the aquarium. The event, which is included with the price of admission, continues through Friday, Dec. 31....
MUSIC
ravallirepublic.com

Holiday season ends, school return affected by COVID

Schools start to reopen in the U.S. and Mexico, but students and staff need to give negative COVID tests in many institutions to be able to return to work. Schools around the world are struggling with how to return to classes amid COVID spikes. In New York City authorities are actively encouraging children back to school, saying they're better off in class than at home. In Seattle, schools are reopening a day late to give pupils time to take COVID tests, while Los Angeles' biggest school district also delayed the restart and said students need to test negative before being allowed back. Schools opened on time in Mexico City, but parents are concerned that their children are at risk. Many classes in Mexico city are less than half full.
EDUCATION
stockbridgecommunitynews.com

Stockbridge Masonic Lodge members brighten the holiday season

Members of Stockbridge Masonic Lodge #130 came together to adopt three families for the holidays through Stockbridge Community Outreach. “The Masons are a charitable group that focus on many opportunities to serve our community and beyond,” shared Mason Greg Uihlein. In December, Lodge #130 members gathered to wrap the Christmas gift donations and deliver them to Outreach for distribution to the adopted families in time for Christmas. (Photos provided by Geri and Greg Uihlein.)
STOCKBRIDGE, MI
dillontribune.com

Holiday season sprinkled with special Dillon spirit

From Thanksgiving through Christmas, the holiday season in Dillon proved to again be a tribute to the spirit and compassion of the community-minded citizens of Dillon and Beaverhead County. The large number of folks that jumped in and made all of these moments possible reminds us that Dillon is a special place.
DILLON, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
castlecountryradio.com

District preschools celebrate holiday season

Children in preschools across Carbon School District had a lot of fun with the holiday season this year but no more than the students that attend the Castle Valley Center. The preschoolers attended the annual Polar Express Party. On December 10, the preschool staff and the kids came in pajamas to join in the fun. The teacher did a shared, interactive reading of the book Polar Express, and then the children reenacted the story. They got golden tickets and boarded the Polar Express where they enjoyed hot chocolate and treats on their journey. David Peczuh did an excellent job playing Santa Claus for the event.
SOCIETY
The Daily Record

Kids Pottery Day at WHMS set for Jan. 22

A Kids’ Pottery Day for ages 4 and over will be held 9 a.m.-noon Saturday Jan. 22, in the art room of West Holmes Middle School. The event is sponsored by Friends and Neighbors of OneEighty of Holmes and Wayne Counties. ...
WAYNE, OH
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
kxnet.com

Maya Angelou quarters produced for American Women Quarters Program

The United States Mint has started shipping the first coins for the American Women Quarters Program. These quarters honoring Maya Angelou are manufactured at the Mint facilities in Philadelphia and Denver. The coins will be featuring additional honorees and will start shipping later this year through 2025. The tails end...
MAYA ANGELOU
Richard Scott

Jesus Christ does not look as we think.

In times of crisis or whenever we pray, the same picture of Jesus Christ comes into our mind that we have seen everywhere. But maybe that picture could be wrong. Because recently, archaeologists have found 1500 years old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking.
knsiradio.com

Mardi Gras Tickets On Sale

(KNSI) – Tickets are on sale for the 40th annual Mardi Gras fundraiser in St. Cloud at the River’s Edge Convention Center. This year’s gala is in-person on January 22nd. Last January’s fundraiser was held virtually due to the pandemic. The money raised from Mardi Gras...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
gotowncrier.com

Busy Holiday Season For RPBHS Dancers

The holiday season was very busy for the Wildcat Dancers Dance Team, Elite Dance Team, RPB Dancers, Disney Performance Team, and Michele Blecher, master teacher and dance department director. The dancers and Blecher hosted this year’s annual toy drive for Children & Family Services. The participation from RPBHS made this...
THEATER & DANCE
thepostnewspaper.net

Foster dog for a few days this Holiday Season

Nala is my foster dog for a few days this Holiday Season and she asked me to contact you to see if you can help us find her and her buddy Bingo a forever home. Nala and Bingo arrived at the Galveston Island Humane Society after their human mom died in July. I don’t know the details. I do know that Nala is a “calendar model” for the 2022 Heroes and Hounds calendar featuring Galveston firefighters.
GALVESTON, TX
residentnews.net

Holiday Magic brings seasonal spirit to the Square

It was an evening full of holiday fun in San Marco Square as the sound of pounding pavement, bells on bobbed tails ringing and the cheering on of finishers as the Festival of Lights 5K road race kicked off the annual celebration of Holiday Magic, Dec. 5. Alongside the San...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy