Commemorate the holiday season

Schools start to reopen in the U.S. and Mexico, but students and staff need to give negative COVID tests in many institutions to be able to return to work. Schools around the world are struggling with how to return to classes amid COVID spikes. In New York City authorities are actively encouraging children back to school, saying they're better off in class than at home. In Seattle, schools are reopening a day late to give pupils time to take COVID tests, while Los Angeles' biggest school district also delayed the restart and said students need to test negative before being allowed back. Schools opened on time in Mexico City, but parents are concerned that their children are at risk. Many classes in Mexico city are less than half full.

EDUCATION ・ 7 DAYS AGO