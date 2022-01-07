Rock and Rodgers: Colts Rising Young Cornerbacks Have Helped Solidify Secondary

As another disappointing season comes to an end, Colts fans are pointing fingers at an all too familiar position in order to place blame: "QB." Ever since his retirement, the ghost of Peyton Manning has been floating around Indpls and putting the dubious task of duplicating the success that he had on any QB who dons the Horseshoe. To say it's unfair to expect anyone to play at the level that Manning played at is not only wishful thinking at the highest level, it's flat out ridiculous. The scrutiny that Carson Wentz is facing now is no different than what Luck received when he was under center. And I'm pretty sure the same yahoos who were calling for his head after the Colts got trounced by the Jags in Jacksonville with Luck under center are the exact same ones who are now calling for Wentz's head now. Yeah, this problem of the Colts getting their asses handed to them in Jacksonville didn't start with Wentz or Frank Reich. Jacksonville has been a regular "House of Horrors" for the Colts no matter who's been under center. The Colts haven't won a game in Jacksonville since 2014. That predates Wentz and Frank Reich so enough with the "Reich is terrible and so is Wentz." For what it's worth, the reason I won't put all of the blame on Wentz is because I know that he doesn't have the weapons at WR that his predecessors have had. Manning had two HOF WRs AND a top notch TE in Dallas Clark to throw to for the majority of his time in Indy. Wentz has a T.Y. Hilton who's only part of himself that has become a "ghost" is the speed he used to have, an injury prone deep threat in Parris Campbell, and a bunch of JV league WRs, many of whom who don't even have "1 trick" to be a pony. The only legitimate target on this Colts roster is Michael Pittman III Jr.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO