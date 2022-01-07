ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock and Rodgers: Colts Rising Young Cornerbacks Have Helped Solidify Secondary

By Luke Schultheis
Stampede Blue
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indianapolis Colts have two ascending young cornerbacks: Rock Ya-Sin and Isaiah Rodgers, who continue to help solidify the team’s secondary—for what’s been one of the league’s best defenses overall in 2021 (4th overall in weighted DVOA). As a 2019 2nd round pick, Ya-Sin hit...

