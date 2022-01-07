ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sainsbury's raises pay to £10 an hour

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSainsbury's is set to become the latest UK supermarket to pay shop workers at least £10 an hour. It will increase its basic rate from £9.50 to £10 an hour for staff across its supermarkets and Argos stores from 6 March. Sainsbury's boss Simon Roberts said...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

UK Christmas supermarket sales exceed expectations to reach £7.1bn in two weeks

UK supermarket sales exceeded all expectations in the fortnight leading up to Christmas as excited shoppers spent £7.1 billion on food for festivities, figures show.The till total exceeds previous forecasts from NielsenIQ analysts, who predicted sales would reach £6.8 billion, up from £6.7 billion in 2020.Moreover, Britons spent £14 billion on Christmas food and drink over the 12 weeks prior to December 25 – up 9.4% on 2020 and 14.5% on 2019 – as consumers prepared for a day with family and friends after the previous year’s Covid-restricted celebrations.The impressive growth held up against strong results from 2020, when sales...
RETAIL
The Independent

Feta and crisps: Sainsbury’s reveals its top food trends of 2021

Viral videos and hybrid working seemed to dominate our eating habits last year according to a new report from Sainsbury’s.The supermarket giant has released its end of year report for 2021 and has revealed the foods that saw the biggest increase in sales, from feta to crisps.Using data from 17.5 million Nectar customers, the supermarket found that shoppers kicked off 2021 by diving headfirst into Veganuary with 16 per cent more customers buying meat alternative products last year than in 2020. The most popular plant-based products included sausages and tofu.February saw the nation become obsessed with making baked feta pasta...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Shoppers report fresh supply issues with empty supermarket shelves around UK

Shoppers are reporting supply problems that have led to empty supermarket shelves around the UK for the second time in six months.Fresh fruit and veg and cold goods are particularly in short supply, customers say.Many people are blaming Brexit but others say it is down to soaring numbers of workers self-isolating because of Covid.Long queues of lorries formed in Calais on Thursday as new import controls on goods from the EU began to bite after they came into effect on 1 January.Some people who work in supermarkets or have family members who do said lorries had failed to arrive,...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
FXStreet.com

US CPI, retail sales, China trade, Tesco, Sainsbury, M&S and JPMorgan Chase results

US CPI (Dec) – 12/01 – the recent decision by the Federal Reserve to accelerate its tapering program to $30bn a month suggests a central bank that is more worried about inflation, than it is about the labour market. With a March rate hike very much a “live” decision this week’s US CPI is likely to be a key signpost in the wider discussion as central banks wrestle with a dilemma of rising price pressures, and an economic slowdown caused by tighter restrictions, and a decline in consumer confidence. In November US CPI hit a 39 year high of 6.8%, a trend which looks set to continue in the December numbers this week, given that PPI is already close to 10%. PPI has tended to be a leading indicator for CPI over the last 12 months, and while we did see a pause in headline CPI through the summer months, stabilising at 5.4%, we’ve seen an acceleration into year end. The various restrictions that were imposed through much of Q4 has shown no signs of slowing when it comes to supply chain disruptions. PPI over the same period has risen steadily since April, rising from 6.2% and a record high in November. Even excluding food and energy we’re still at 7.7%, which means that there is a real possibility that we could see headline CPI move through 7% in the middle of this week, and the highest levels since 1982, with PPI potentially moving through 10%.
BUSINESS
BBC

Sainsbury's apologises for 6p-off special offer gaffe

Shoppers were both surprised and bemused by a Sainsbury's special offer that promised a whole 6p off their shopping. The vouchers - offering a 6p saving if they spent £30 - were sent out to customers by the supermarket giant. One shopper from Stevenage said she "couldn't believe it...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Wilko planning to close stores

Retailer Wilko is planning to close 15 stores this year, the company has announced.The firm said the stores affected will close as leases end and favourable terms cannot be agreed, adding it will not affect its new openings or stores relocation programme.The GMB union said it was “another nail in the High Street’s coffin”, warning that hundreds of jobs could be lost.Jerome Saint-Marc, Wilko’s chief executive said: “Our history is steeped in serving our customers and communities going back to 1930 but there’s no denying the way people shop with us and where they want to shop with us is changing.“As...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Ikea cuts sick pay for unvaccinated staff told to self-isolate

Ikea has cut sick pay for unvaccinated UK staff told to self-isolate after close contact with someone who has Covid-19.Workers at the Swedish furniture giant could now recieve as little as £96.35 a week – the Statutory Sick Pay minimum – while they isolate.Ikea, which has 21 large stores and more than 10,000 staff in the UK, said it was an “emotive topic” but promised people’s circumstances would be “considered on a case by case basis”.Average wages at the flatpack furniture specialist are around £400 to £450, and staff get enhanced sick pay.The move was first reported by the Mail...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Unions, charities and green groups demand North Sea windfall tax to reduce bills

Unions, charities, think tanks and green campaign groups have urged Boris Johnson’s government to impose a windfall tax on oil and gas operators to ease the pressure on families facing rising fuel bills.Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party have called for a tax on the North Sea giants’ profits in a bid to cut average household energy costs set to soar further in April.Several leading civil society organisations – including the Trade Unions Congress (TUC), Save the Children, Fuel Poverty Action, Friends of the Earth and Greenpeace UK – have backed the idea, insisting ministers must take...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Monzo relaunches £5 refer-a-friend bonus

Monzo has reinstated a referral bonus for people who sign up their friends to the challenger bank more than two years after it was scrapped.The bank has been gradually rolling out the referral payments to its users over the past month, and they are now accessible to all Monzo account holders.“We know how much our customers love using Monzo and the experience of doing so with friends, through features like bill splitting and shared tabs,” the bank said.The average customer has 30 friends using Monzo and now we’re letting them invite even more to explore the benefitsMonzo“The average customer has...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

Energy firm apologises after telling customers to ‘cuddle pets’ to keep warm

Britain’s third-largest energy supplier has apologised after it advised customers to “have a cuddle with your pets” to stay warm and save on heating bills.According to the Financial Times, Ovo Energy last week emailed customers a list of 10 “simple and cost-effective ways to keep warm this winter”.As well as cuddling pets for warmth, other tips included “challenging the kids to a hula hoop competition”, “doing star jumps”, and “cleaning the house”.It came as Britain’s cost-of-living crisis is expected to worsen.I'm not sure who signed off a marketing campaign telling people to wear a jumper and eat porridge instead of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

UK-made gins are seeing a boom as distillery numbers jump

The number of UK gin distilleries grew by 110 last year as our appetite for the spirit soared during the pandemic.There are now 820 UK gin distilleries, up from 710 in 2020 and 190 in 2015, Office for National Statistics figures show.Micro distilleries, those with less than 10 employees, now make up 730 of all sites, up from 620 the year previously.The industry is benefiting from the recent spirits duty freeze but the UK Spirits Alliance, representing more than 260 members, is calling on the Treasury to make alcohol taxation a “level playing field”.This is a once in a generation...
DRINKS
The Independent

Car insurance costs up for older drivers and in some parts of UK, figures show

Typical car insurance premiums started to rise for some age groups and in some parts of Britain towards the end of last year, analysis has found.Overall, the average cost edged downwards by 0.6% between August and November 2021, to reach £782, according to Consumer Intelligence.However, prices for some geographical areas and for older drivers started to creep up.The average premium is still 20% below a peak reached in 2017, with fewer cars on the roads during coronavirus lockdowns having helped to keep insurance costs down generally.A pricing shake-up came into force at the start of this year, meaning insurers are...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Climate skills shortage will see UK ‘lose out to other countries’

The UK could squander economic and green job opportunities because of a crippling lack of skills, a think tank has warned.More support for businesses, higher education institutions and individuals is needed to ensure the UK workforce is ready to reap the benefits of greener jobs and industries, according to a new report by think tank Green Alliance.It outlines several recommendations for the UK government to reduce the risk for businesses to invest in skills and training. This includes a so-called ‘green skills super deduction’, a tax relief for businesses that invests in training and skilling up staff for green jobs.Helena...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

More than two-thirds of UK adults have had booster or third dose

More than two-thirds of all UK adults have received either a booster or third dose of Covid-19 vaccine, new figures suggest.An estimated 67% of people aged 18 and over had received the extra jab as of January 9, up from 64% at the start of the month.The figure of 50% of adults was passed on December 16.Just under 35.7 million booster and third doses have now been delivered in the UK, with 1.4 million in the past seven days.The figures have been published by the UK’s four health agencies.They also suggest that nearly 92% of all UK adults have received...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Hike in fines for drivers who break rules on London’s busiest roads

Fines for breaking rules on London’s busiest roads are to increase by nearly a quarter next week.Transport for London (TfL) announced that penalty charge notices (PCNs) on red routes will rise from £130 to £160 from Monday January 17.AA president Edmund King claimed there is “no justification” for the decision, but TfL insisted the move will “reduce road danger and disruption”.Enforcement needs to be fair, proportionate and allow discretion while creating a deterrentEdmund King, AANearly two-thirds (65%) of respondents to a TfL consultation were opposed to the increase.London’s red routes are roads managed by TfL and have special rules determining...
TRAFFIC

