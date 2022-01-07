ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actor Martin Kove explains how his classic character became more than a bad guy in Cobra Kai

By Kiko Martinez
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe roster of movie villains from 1984 runs deep — from the title cyborg assassin in The Terminator to slasher Freddy Krueger in A Nightmare on Elm Street to Stripe, the leader of the mischievous monsters in Gremlins. The most grounded of all the bad guys from that...

The Hollywood Reporter

‘Cobra Kai’ Star Vanessa Rubio Takes Great Pride in Series’ Latino Representation and Character Empowerment

Playing Carmen Diaz on the hit Netflix series Cobra Kai means a great deal to Vanessa Rubio for a number of reasons. Beyond her character being a smart, strong single mother, attempting to protect her son (played by Xolo Maridueña) while also encouraging his involvement in martial arts, Rubio understands the importance of her Latina representation onscreen. And she’s working hard to maximize the situation. Bumped up to a series regular for the upcoming fourth season dropping on the streaming service New Year’s Eve, the actress offered a sneak peek at what fans can expect and discussed the deeper levels of...
ComicBook

Cobra Kai Star Ralph Macchio Explains How the Series Helps Fix Karate Kid III

Karate Kid star Ralph Macchio has never been a fan of the franchise's third film, which pitted his Daniel LaRusso against John Kreese and a zany new villain named Terry Silver. The Karate Kid Part III has always been a sore spot for both fans and Macchio, so it may seem surprising that acclaimed sequel series Cobra Kai has looked back to that film to frame its fourth season. Thomas Ian Griffith reprised the role of Terry Silver for Cobra Kai Season 4, and the result was actually wonderful, fans have been loving his return decades after they dismissed the character's initial debut.
Den of Geek

Cobra Kai Season 4 Ending Explained

Cobra Kai has mastered the season finale cliffhanger just like Daniel-san mastered ‘wax on, wax off.’ It started with its first season finale. That ended with the startling appearance of Sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove), which took the series to a whole new level. The season 2 finale literally tossed us off that cliff with Miguel’s (Xolo Maridueña) spine-breaking fall. And in the finale of season 3, Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) are forced to unite for the ultimate showdown against Cobra Kai in the arena that started it all, the All Valley Karate Tournament.
enstarz.com

Actor Ralph Macchio Reveals How Netflix's 'Cobra Kai' Season Four Perfected the Villain from 'The Karate Kid Part III'

By now, Ralph Macchio is synonymous with "Cobra Kai," a Netflix show that continues the stories of the characters from the "The Karate Kid" films. The actor, who plays main protagonist Daniel LaRusso, recently sat down with the Hollywood Reporter and spoke about how the recently-released fourth season was able to find its best villain yet in a character that was in the greatly maligned "The Karate Kid Part III."
Popculture

'Cobra Kai' Season 4: Main Character Gets Arrested in Season Finale

Cobra Kai Season 4 spoilers ahead. One of the main characters of Cobra Kai is heading to jail, and no it's not Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). In the Season 4 finale, we see John Kreese (Martin Kove) and Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) celebrating after the Cobra Kai dojo won the All Valley Karate Tournament. But as they were celebrating, the police arrive and arrest Kreese. Silver told Kreese that he is his weakness, and we find out that Silver set him up.
gamepur.com

All Cobra Kai characters in Fortnite

Cobra Kai Season 4 is here, and to celebrate, Fortnite has introduced some new skins to the game inspired by the show. Unfortunately, they’re not based on the characters from the series. Yes, Epic Games has made their own characters wear the karate gi from Cobra Kai and The...
ComicBook

Cobra Kai: Two Fan-Favorite Characters Make Surprising Returns in Season 4

At long last, Cobra Kai has returned to Netflix with its fourth season, finally showing fans the next chapter in the beloved Karate Kid story. The latest season of the series is all about the preparation for the next All-Valley Under-18 Karate Tournament, with longtime rivals Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence putting aside their differences in order to defeat John Kreese. With the tournament taking up fan attention heading into the season, Cobra Kai was able to surprise everyone by bringing back two characters who haven't been seen in quite a while.
Thrillist

'Cobra Kai' Star Jacob Bertrand Has Mixed Feelings About Hawk's Bad Hair Day

This post contains spoilers for Cobra Kai Season 4. While it certainly doesn’t offer the most serious and ferocious display of martial arts out there, you have to admit Cobra Kai is damn good hokey fun. Loaded with memorable one-liners, ‘80s metal montages, outrageous bare-knuckle brawls, and a loveable cast of high school misfits all trying to find their way in the world with karate, the hit Netflix dramedy delivers a walloping dose of action, comedy and good old-fashioned heart in spades—and that’s why we keep coming back. Its two charismatic leads originate from 1984’s The Karate Kid, the OG crane kicker himself, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and his archrival-turned-frenemy, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). The good news is, while there are some noticeable stumbles during its fourth outing (such as introducing new blood to an already robust ensemble, resulting in a few shortchanged characters), Season 4 still packs a mean punch.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gino talks with actors of 'Cobra Kai'

In season four of "Cobra Kai" Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence find themselves setting aside their martial arts rivalry and enlist their top students to defeat a rival Dojo. Gino recently sat down with the actors.
Cosmopolitan

The Ultimate List of Every 'Karate Kid' Character Who Came Back for 'Cobra Kai'

Cobra Kai is finally back for season 4, and that means more familiar faces are coming back to The Karate Kid world and shaking things up for our favorite senseis. Over its entire run, Cobra Kai has kept fans of the original film series on their toes with fun cameos. And yes, they get the exact same actors from the trilogy to return and reprise their roles. Considering how many years have passed, it's kinda nice to see all of them together again for a project that changed their lives! But with how far the show has come, it can be tough to keep up with everyone who has made an appearance. Here is every single character and actor from The Karate Kid that came back for Cobra Kai.
Decider.com

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Ending Explained: What’s Next For Miguel, Kreese, Robby, and Karate in the Valley?

*** Does an article titled “Cobra Kai Season 4 Ending Explained” contain spoilers? You bet your newly won All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament trophy it does! ***. The fourth season of Netflix’s Cobra Kai is in the books. I laughed, I cried, I rewatched the Johnny Lawrence training montage from Episode 5 (“Match Point”) a couple hundred times. You know, normal Cobra Kai stuff. Before we get into what could potentially happen in Season 5, here’s a brief summary of the Cobra Kai Season 4 finale: “The Rise.”
