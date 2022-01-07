Actor Martin Kove explains how his classic character became more than a bad guy in Cobra Kai

This post contains spoilers for Cobra Kai Season 4. While it certainly doesn’t offer the most serious and ferocious display of martial arts out there, you have to admit Cobra Kai is damn good hokey fun. Loaded with memorable one-liners, ‘80s metal montages, outrageous bare-knuckle brawls, and a loveable cast of high school misfits all trying to find their way in the world with karate, the hit Netflix dramedy delivers a walloping dose of action, comedy and good old-fashioned heart in spades—and that’s why we keep coming back. Its two charismatic leads originate from 1984’s The Karate Kid, the OG crane kicker himself, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and his archrival-turned-frenemy, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). The good news is, while there are some noticeable stumbles during its fourth outing (such as introducing new blood to an already robust ensemble, resulting in a few shortchanged characters), Season 4 still packs a mean punch.
