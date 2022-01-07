Did Tyler Herro Have a `Hold Me Back' Moment Against Jusuf Nurkic?

The scene have often in fights, especially in the NBA.

Player A initiates an altercation with Player B. Then when it's time to scuffle, Player A waits for a teammate to restrain him, ensuring nothing happens. It makes Player A appear he wanted to fight but in reality didn't.

That's how ESPN analyst Jalen Rose described Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro's role in Wednesday's altercation with Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic. The incident began with Herro shoving Nurkic from behind, with Nurkic responding with a swing.

Rose called it a "Hold Me Back" moment, meaning Herro had no intention in fighting or played the role hoping Heat tough guy Udonis Haslem would come to the rescue.

"Tyler Herro takes exception to flopping and not getting the call," Rose said on ESPN's Jalen & Jacoby Show. "He tried to trip Nurkic like I tried to trip Patrick Ewing. The big fella just ran over him like a bug on a windshield to try to go score. Then Tyler got even madder and went and pushed him back. Then he ran and was like, `UD, where's UD? Hold me back!!!!"

In Herro's defense, he was at a disadvantage. The Tale of the Tape not in his favor. Nurkic is nearly seven inches taller and outweighs Herro by almost 100 pounds.

