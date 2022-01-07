ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Did Tyler Herro Have a `Hold Me Back' Moment Against Jusuf Nurkic?

By Shandel Richardson
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p8Lgx_0dfQ52fK00

The scene have often in fights, especially in the NBA.

Player A initiates an altercation with Player B. Then when it's time to scuffle, Player A waits for a teammate to restrain him, ensuring nothing happens. It makes Player A appear he wanted to fight but in reality didn't.

That's how ESPN analyst Jalen Rose described Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro's role in Wednesday's altercation with Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic. The incident began with Herro shoving Nurkic from behind, with Nurkic responding with a swing.

Rose called it a "Hold Me Back" moment, meaning Herro had no intention in fighting or played the role hoping Heat tough guy Udonis Haslem would come to the rescue.

"Tyler Herro takes exception to flopping and not getting the call," Rose said on ESPN's Jalen & Jacoby Show. "He tried to trip Nurkic like I tried to trip Patrick Ewing. The big fella just ran over him like a bug on a windshield to try to go score. Then Tyler got even madder and went and pushed him back. Then he ran and was like, `UD, where's UD? Hold me back!!!!"

In Herro's defense, he was at a disadvantage. The Tale of the Tape not in his favor. Nurkic is nearly seven inches taller and outweighs Herro by almost 100 pounds.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hoops Rumors

Tyler Herro has definitely bounced back from last season

Heat guard Tyler Herro believes his tumultuous 2020-21 campaign has helped him succeed this season, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald writes. Herro has showed improvement from last season, raising his averages across the board for Miami thus far. “I think I’m more mature,” Herro said. “I’ve been through, not...
NBA
InsideTheHeat

The Case for Miami Heat's Tyler Herro to Make the All-Star Game

Has Tyler Herro done enough this year to earn himself an all-star selection?. I think the better question is: What else does he have to do? At this point in the season, Herro is the front runner for Sixth Man of the Year, and that is because of the impact he has while he’s on the floor.
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Ira Winderman: A rewarding first half of Heat schedule; so the envelopes please

This would have been the midpoint of the Miami Heat’s season, but with little having gone according to plan to this stage for Erik Spoelstra’s team, even the schedule is a bit off. So, because of the Dec. 29 postponed game against the San Antonio Spurs, midseason will come after Wednesday night’s road game against the Atlanta Hawks. And perhaps it is only fitting that such would be a point for ...
NBA
InsideTheHeat

Efficiency Becoming a Priority for Miami Heat's Tyler Herro

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro had shot below 35 percent in the past four games before facing the Phoenix Suns Saturday night. He broke from the shooting slump by making 12 of 20 from the field and scoring a game-high 33 points in a 123-100 victory against the Suns. He also had five rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Patrick Ewing
Person
Jalen Rose
realitytitbit.com

Scottie Pippen's net worth might surprise you as ex Larsa back on RHOM

Larsa Pippen returned to RHOM in last night’s premiere but what is her ex-husband Scottie Pippen’s net worth in 2021?. The Real Housewives of Miami’s fourth season debuted on Peacock on December 16th with the return of familiar faces such as Alexia Echevarri and Lisa Hochstein. The...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Portland Trail Blazers#Jalen Jacoby Show
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Instagram Model Sofia Jamora Denies She Had An Affair With LeBron James: “1. I Was Never With LeBron Nor Do I Know Who He Is And 2. I’m Not White."

LeBron James has been dragged into a controversy involving an Instagram model who is allegedly seeing the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Sofia Jamora has fired back at reports suggesting she's had an affair with The King. Last year, Erza Haliti, a former Miss Idaho who's married to New Orleans Saints...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Clippers reporter Kristina Pink slips and falls after postgame interview

High heels and slick hardwood are not the best combination, and Los Angeles Clippers sideline reporter Kristina Pink unfortunately learned that the hard way on Sunday. Pink took a hard fall at the conclusion of her on-court interview with Amir Coffey following the Clippers’ 106-93 win over the Atlanta Hawks. The fall looked really bad, but Pink laughed it off and did not appear to be seriously injured.
NBA
Us Weekly

Larsa Pippen Says Scottie Pippen Called Her Ex-Boyfriend Malik Beasley a ‘Loser’

Not holding back! Scottie Pippen and his estranged wife, Larsa Pippen, split more than three years ago, but he’s not afraid to weigh in on her new romantic partners. The Bravo personality, 47, revealed that the former NBA star, 56, previously shared his thoughts on her relationship with Malik Beasley during the Thursday, December 30, episode of The Real Housewives of Miami. “When Malik got 90 days or something in jail he sent it to me,” she told costar Lisa Hochstein. “He’s like, ‘Go ahead, keep talking to these losers.'”
CELEBRITIES
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

WNBA star Candace Parker announces wife expecting child

WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
CELEBRITIES
firstsportz.com

“Whoever is your agent, fire him” Charles Barkley and Shaq fire shots at Dennis Schroder for turning down offer from Lakers

Dennis Schroder became the biggest troll of the NBA fans when he rejected the 4 years, $84 million extensions deal from LA Lakers. The German basketball player put a bet on himself and tried to prove his worth more than the deal with the Lakers which he and his agent failed miserably and later Schroder have to sign a $6 million deal with Boston Celtics.
NBA
TMZ.com

Kyle Kuzma And Winnie Harlow Back Together Five Months After Split

Love isn't dead after all -- NBA baller Kyle Kuzma and supermodel Winnie Harlow are officially dating again ... just five months after breaking up. TMZ Sports has learned ... Kuz and Harlow picked up right where they left off earlier this month, deciding to give their relationship another try.
CELEBRITIES
InsideTheHeat

InsideTheHeat

Miami, FL
192
Followers
308
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheHeat is a FanNation channel covering the Miami Heat

Comments / 0

Community Policy