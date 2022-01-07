ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Further decline below 0.7100 remains on the cards, NFP awaited

By Haresh Menghani
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUD/USD attracted fresh sellers on Friday and dropped to over a two-week low. The overnight decisive break below an ascending trend-line favours bearish traders. Bears now await the release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs report (NFP). The AUD/USD pair remained on the defensive and languished near the lowest...

www.fxstreet.com

investing.com

AUD/USD Hovers Below A Prior Upside Line

AUD/USD traded higher yesterday after hitting support at 0.7150. However, the recovery remained limited slightly below 0.7200, and then it retreated somewhat. Overall, since Jan. 6, the rate has consolidated between those two barriers. Still, at the same time, it remains below the last upside support line drawn from the low of Dec. 3. Therefore, we see more chances for the pair to exit the short-term range to the downside rather than the upside.
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: Gold picks up momentum on dollar’s weakness

US Federal Reserve chief Powell is confident in economic progress, cautious with tapering. Wall Street is in recovery mode, lead by a bounce in the tech sector. XAU/USD is poised to extend gains once above $1,820.15, the immediate resistance level. Spot gold trades around $1,816 a troy ounce, it's highest...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls take note of Powell comments on the balance sheet

The market's mood improved as Powell hinted at a slow balance sheet's runoff. The focus now shifts to US inflation, seen jumping in December to 7% YoY. EUR/USD gains upward strength on the broad dollar's weakness, holds below 1.1385. The EUR/USD pair traded as high as 1.1374 on Tuesday, holding...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD subdued just below its 50DMA in 1.1330s as markets await Powell testimony

EUR/USD is subdued just under its 50DMA as traders await Fed speak from two hawks and Chairman Jerome Powell. Hawkish Fed speak could support the US dollar, says ING. EUR/USD has continued its recent pattern of ranging within well-estabilished parameters so far this week. After rebounding on Monday from sub-1.1300 lows as the pair found support ahead of a test of recent lows in the 1.1280 area, EUR/USD rallied all the way back to test its 50-day moving average in earlier Tuesday trade in the 1.1340s. However, for the third time in as many weeks, EUR/USD has been unable to stage a meaningful rebound to the north of this level and is now back to trading in the 1.1330s, broadly flat on the session.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD Price Analysis: Retreats from 0.6790-95 resistance confluence on softer China CPI

NZD/USD drops from the convergence of the key SMA and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of November-December fall. China CPI, PPI dropped below market consensus and forecasts in December. Pullback remains elusive beyond five-week-old horizontal support. NZD/USD struggles to extend the previous day’s run-up, easing to 0.6780 amid Wednesday’s Asian session....
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Bulls take control amid greenback sell-off

Australian data was mixed as the trade surplus shrank, but Retail Sales soared in November. US Federal Reserve chair Powell conservative cooled down expectations of balance sheet runoff. AUD/USD is poised to extend its gains towards the 0.7275 Fibonacci resistance level. The AUD/USD pair trades above the 0.7200 figure heading...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Bears need validation from 95.50

US Dollar Index (DXY) stays depressed near 95.60, the lowest level since December 31, during Wednesday’s Asian session. The greenback gauge provided a clear downside break of the 50-DMA to refresh the monthly low the previous day. The bearish bias also takes clues from MACD and RSI indicators. However,...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Hovers around 10-week high on the way to 1.3700

GBP/USD bulls take a breather around multi-day top after rising the most in a fortnight. Clear break of the descending trend line from June joins bullish MACD signals to keep buyers hopeful. Overbought RSI tests further advances but 100-DMA adds to the immediate challenges for sellers. GBP/USD seesaws near November...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD bulls capitalizing on USD weakness, yields lower on Fed's Powell

EUR/USD bulls step in as markets think twice about a long dollar. An overcrowded trade in the greenback is vulnerable and cracks are forming. EUR/USD is firm on the day and higher by some 0.35% at the time of writing. The greenback is suffering a phase of disinterest in what might be an overcrowded trade as investors tread cautiously on the Fed's uber hawkish path.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls run up to a wall of H4 resistance

The W-formation might be expected to pull in the price to the neckline and if the bears take over there, then the downside will be to play for. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD to start edging higher in H2 and through 2023 – Rabobank

Analysts at Rabobank consider the US dollar has the capacity to move EUR/USD to the 1.10 area this year, they are projecting this on a 6 month view based on the expectation that the Federal Reserve’s tightening cycle will be underway by then. Later they see the EUR/USD rebounding.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD climbs near the 0.6800 figure amid a risk-on market sentiment

The NZD rises in tandem with risk-sensitive peers like the AUD and the GBP, the US dollar weakened. Fed’s Chief Powell: “If we have to raise interest rates more over time, we will.”. NZD/USD is neutral-bearish biased, as the pair faces the confluence of the 50, 100, and...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls looking for an opportunity for 116 targets

On the 4-hour time frame, the bulls may want to see the overhead resistance broken prior to fully engaging. The resistance is located near 115.90. this would serve as an entry point for the prospects of a significant run higher over the course of the comings days. Information on these...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1369. Although euro's break of last Fri's top at 1.1364 to 1.1374 in New York Tuesday on broad-based usd's weakness after Fed Powell's less hawkish comments suggests re-test of Nov's 1.1386 peak is seen, above needed to extend rise from Nov's 16-month 1.1187 bottom towards 1.1434 later. On...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Refreshes two-month low near 1.2550, further downside likely

USD/CAD takes offered to renew multi-day bottom, drops for the second consecutive day. Clear downside break of 100-DMA, bearish MACD signals favor sellers to aim for 200-DMA. 38.2% Fibonacci retracement guards immediate upside, ascending trend line from June adds to the downside filters. USD/CAD stands on slippery grounds near 1.2553,...
MARKETS

