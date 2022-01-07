ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Premiership: Newcastle Falcons v Northampton Saints (Sat)

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVenue: Kingston Park Date: Saturday, 8 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website. Newcastle Falcons make three changes to the team that lost at Premiership leaders Leicester Tigers on Sunday. Tom Penny comes in...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Manchester United vs Aston Villa prediction: How will FA Cup fixture play out tonight?

The final fixture of the FA Cup third round weekend takes place tonight as Manchester United host Aston Villa at Old Trafford. The match sees Villa manager Steven Gerrard return to face old rivals United for the first time since leaving Liverpool in 2015. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United face Aston Villa in FA Cup third roundUnited will be looking for a response after interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten start came to an end following a 1-0 defeat to Wolves in the Premier League last week. Villa claimed a surprise 1-0 win at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

FA Cup upsets and England’s spirited Sydney draw – sporting weekend in pictures

Arsenal and Newcastle were among the Premier League sides to crash out of the FA Cup in a thrilling weekend of third round ties.The Gunners have won the competition a record 14 times but lost 1-0 at Championship side Nottingham Forest while Sky Bet League One side Cambridge won by the same score at struggling Newcastle.Vanarama National League outfit Boreham Wood will also be in the fourth-round draw after a 2-0 home win over AFC Wimbledon.Away from football, England salvaged a tiny bit of pride by battling to a draw in the fourth Ashes Test against Australia where...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cambridge and Kidderminster take the headlines – FA Cup talking points

Cambridge and Kidderminster pulled off major giant killings in the FA Cup this weekend.Here the PA news agency takes a look at five things we learned from the action.The FA Cup is still magicTHE MAGIC OF THE CUP! 🤩#CamUTD | ⚫️ 0-1 🟡 pic.twitter.com/gosp6GZ7j7— Cambridge United FC (@CambridgeUtdFC) January 8, 2022The magic and romance of the cup is alive and well. Cambridge topped the list of headline makers on Saturday with a stunning win away at Newcastle For the visitors, who sit in 16th place in League One, it proved to be a famous afternoon as they booked a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northampton Saints#Premiership#Bbc Sport#Newcastle Falcons V#Leicester Tigers#Blamire#Furbank#Ribbans#Ratuniyarawa Wood#Fish Iyogun Painter
The Independent

Southampton put four past Brentford in front of new Saints owners

Southampton’s new owners watched from the stands as the club registered their biggest Premier League win of the season by thrashing Brentford 4-1.Goals from Jan Bednarek Armando Broja and Che Adams plus an own-goal from Bees goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez, secured a resounding victory in Saints’ first top-flight outing since last week’s takeover.Brentford midfielder Vitaly Janelt briefly levelled proceedings with a fine first-half volley but the evening belonged to Ralph Hasenhuttl’s rampant hosts.Victory for Southampton – secured in front of lead investor Dragan Solak – moved them to 11th in the table, a point and two places above their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Southampton hopeful Tino Livramento will avoid knee surgery

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says there is a “little bit of hope” that Tino Livramento will avoid surgery on his injured knee.England Under-21 defender Livramento has been a star performer since his summer arrival from Chelsea but missed Saints’ last two games due to a meniscus problem.The 19-year-old, whose return date remains unknown, is being assessed on a daily basis and has not suffered any further setbacks ahead of Tuesday’s Premier League clash with Brentford.“The first steps in training now have shown no reaction from the knee,” said Hasenhuttl, whose son was sidelined for a year with a meniscus injury.“This...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Captain Siwan Lillicrap amongst 12 Wales players awarded full-time contracts

Full-time contracts have been awarded to a dozen of Wales’ leading female players by the Welsh Rugby Union.The group includes Wales captain Siwan Lillicrap and Great Britain Olympics sevens star Jasmine Joyce.The 12-month deals, a first for the women’s game in Wales, came into force this week.📢BREAKING NEWSFIRST FULL-TIME CONTRACTS AWARDED TO 12 #WALESWOMEN PLAYERS | LLONGYFARCHIADAU MAWR I CHI GYD 🙌🗞️👉https://t.co/nPgrulzI7s pic.twitter.com/bL5hOGEuS4— Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) January 12, 2022WRU performance director Nigel Walker said: “The historic awarding of 12 full-time contracts will enable all these players to be full-time professionals and have regular, weekly contact with head coach...
WORLD
The Independent

Zak Crawley blames ‘poor pitches’ in county cricket for England’s batting woes

Zak Crawley has suggested that the decline in England’s Test batting is partly due to the “poor pitches” on offer in county cricket.A one-sided Ashes defeat featuring three hammerings followed by last week’s nail-biting draw in Sydney has led to a familiar bout of soul searching in the English game.One of the most conspicuous problems is the team’s frequent inability to post significant totals – a problem that starts from the very top of the order.Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed and Crawley himself – until a free-flowing 77 on day five at the SCG, at least – have proved easy pickings...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Phil Dowson to take up Northampton director of rugby role when Chris Boyd leaves

Phil Dowson will be promoted from Northampton’s forwards coach to director of rugby when Chris Boyd leaves at the end of the season, the club have announced.Boyd is to return to his native New Zealand but will become an advisor to Saints in a remote role that will also include some visits to the east midlands.Completing the reshuffle to the management at Franklin’s Gardens is Sam Vesty’s elevation to head coach, having been responsible for the attack.“I have absolutely loved my time in Northampton but it’s time to return home,” Boyd said.“Since our arrival in 2018, Linda and I...
RUGBY
The Independent

Chris Wood set to become Newcastle’s second January signing

Newcastle United are closing in on a deal to sign New Zealand forward Chris Wood from Burnley.With Callum Wilson set for an extended spell on the sidelines with a calf problem, the Magpies are keen to strengthen their attacking options in the battle to stay up.Wood, 30, is understood to have travelled to Tyneside after Burnley accepted a bid in excess of £20million.The veteran Kiwi international joined Burnley from Leeds for £15m in 2017 and was the club’s record signing at the time.Wood has scored three Premier League goals this season and now looks set to swap the Clarets’ own survival bid to bolster Eddie Howe’s frontline.Newcastle – dumped out of the FA Cup at home by Sky Bet League One Cambridge last weekend – sit second bottom, but level on 11 points with Burnley, albeit having played two matches more. Read More Azeem Rafiq calls for Headingley’s ban on hosting England games to be liftedCaptain Siwan Lillicrap amongst 12 Wales players awarded full-time contractsFootball rumours: Tanguy Ndombele wanted by ‘desperate’ Roma boss Jose Mourinho
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Birmingham stun WSL leaders Arsenal to secure first win of the season

Birmingham recorded their first win of the season with a shock 2-0 victory over previously unbeaten Women’s Super League leaders Arsenal Libby Smith collected a superb pass from Lucy Quinn before firing the home side in front after just three minutes and Veatriki Sarri doubled the lead shortly before the interval after Jade Pennock’s shot was blocked.Arsenal laboured in vain to get back into the contest and Vivianne Miedema was booked for dissent as their frustration mounted, a first loss of the campaign meaning they remain four points clear of Chelsea in the standings.Birmingham’s win lifted them off the foot...
WORLD
The Independent

Leicester captain Ellis Genge apologises to teammates after yellow card ‘potentially cost the game’

Ellis Genge has apologised to his Leicester team-mates and head coach Steve Borthwick after he was sin-binned during Tigers’ Gallagher Premiership defeat against WaspsThe Leicester captain received a yellow card following an incident when he pushed his hand into Francois Hougaard’s face and appeared to pull the Wasps player’s hair.The Tigers’ 16-13 loss on Sunday was their first reversal this season, ending a run of 11 successive Premiership victories.Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell, meanwhile, received a yellow card earlier in the first half for an off-the-ball tackle.“It potentially cost us the game, being down to 14 men for that amount of...
RUGBY
BBC

Chris Boyd: Northampton Saints boss set to leave at end of season

Northampton Saints director of rugby Chris Boyd is set to leave the Premiership club at the end of the season. Boyd, who took over in 2018, wants to return to his native New Zealand. He guided Saints to victory in the 2019 Premiership Rugby Cup and they also reached the...
RUGBY
The Independent

FA Cup fourth round draw: Non-league Kidderminster to host West Ham, Chelsea face Plymouth

Non-league Kidderminster were handed a dream home tie against West Ham of the Premier League in the draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup. Kidderminster, the lowest ranked side remaining in the competition, defeated Reading in the third round on Saturday while West Ham beat Leeds. Boreham Wood, the other non-league team in the draw, will face Championship leaders Bournemouth away from home, while Chelsea will play League One side Plymouth at Stamford Bridge after they knocked out Chesterfield. Liverpool face Cardiff, Manchester City will play Fulham, while the winners of Manchester United and Aston Villa’s match on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wasps stun Leicester as Jimmy Gopperth’s boot ends Premiership leaders’ winning streak

Jimmy Gopperth kicked three second-half penalties to bring to an end Leicester’s remarkable winning run and provide one of the shocks of the season as Wasps beat the Gallagher Premiership leaders 16-13.Wasps, without 17 of their players through injury and illness, had won only one of their last eight games but a committed performance deprived Leicester of the opportunity to break a number of records.Had they won, Tigers would have equalled their club record of season-opening winning streaks (16 wins in the 1983/84 season). They would have also drawn level with the club record for consecutive away wins (10, February...
RUGBY
The Independent

Joe Root: We put some pride back in the England team with ‘small step forward’

Joe Root claimed England’s dramatic draw in Sydney had restored pride in his team and represented “a small step forward” after their Ashes disappointment.Root’s side batted for the entire fifth day at the SCG, clinging on by the skin of their teeth as they finished on 270 for nine with last man James Anderson arriving at the crease to see off the final over of the match.While the urn was already lost after three hefty defeats over 12 depressing days of action, this was a much-needed show of resilience from a side that had been widely tipped to capitulate 5-0.Three...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy