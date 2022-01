EUR/USD is subdued just under its 50DMA as traders await Fed speak from two hawks and Chairman Jerome Powell. Hawkish Fed speak could support the US dollar, says ING. EUR/USD has continued its recent pattern of ranging within well-estabilished parameters so far this week. After rebounding on Monday from sub-1.1300 lows as the pair found support ahead of a test of recent lows in the 1.1280 area, EUR/USD rallied all the way back to test its 50-day moving average in earlier Tuesday trade in the 1.1340s. However, for the third time in as many weeks, EUR/USD has been unable to stage a meaningful rebound to the north of this level and is now back to trading in the 1.1330s, broadly flat on the session.

CURRENCIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO