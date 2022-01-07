ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intra-Day news and views and data to be released today – USD/JPY

By AceTrader Team
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD/JPY - 115.88.. Despite extending rebound fm Thur's 115.64 low to 115.95 (NY) initially to 116.04 in early Tokyo trading, price retreated to 115.84 on lack of follow-through buying, suggesting the daily sideways swings fm Tue's near 5-year...

www.fxstreet.com

FXStreet.com

Important change in trend US stocks, T-bonds, US dollar

1/11 Recap – The S&P opened almost flat with a 1 handle gap down and then traded another 31 handles lower into a 9:55 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 27 handles into an 10:29 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 25 handles into a 10:44 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 57 handles into an 11:43 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 14 handles into a 12:29 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 30 handles into 3:31 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P pulled back 10 handles into a 3:54 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 10 handles into the close.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD outlook: Bulls pressure key Fibo barrier ahead of US inflation data

The Euro trading at the upper side of the near-term range in European trading on Wednesday, after eventually penetrating into thick and falling daily Ichimoku cloud on Tuesday. The action is still holding below pivotal Fibo barrier at 1.3795 (38.2% of 1.1692/1.1186 bear-leg) which caps since the mid-November. Break here...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Great technical setup on the EUR/USD is waiting for the CPI data to spark a movement

It looks like a big movement on the EURUSD is about to happen really soon. Will today’s CPI data be a great trigger for that? We’ll see. The reason we are looking forward for an increase in volatility is that the EURUSD is approaching the end of a rather boring sideways trend and traders need to eventually decide which way they want to go.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD remains confined in a range above 0.7200, US CPI eyed for fresh impetus

AUD/USD oscillated in a narrow trading band through the first half of the European session. A positive risk tone, subdued USD demand acted as a tailwind for the perceived riskier aussie. Investors seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the critical US consumer inflation. The AUD/USD pair seesawed between...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar in sell-off mode as inflation soars

US inflation was confirmed at 7% YoY in December, the highest in four decades. Stocks advance while yields fall, reflecting the market is in a risk-on mood. EUR/USD turned bullish and could keep advancing as long as it holds above 1.1385. The EUR/USD pair spent the first half of the...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD pauses the run-up to 1.1400 on sluggish yields, focus on US inflation

EUR/USD dribbles around weekly top, stays mildly bid. Fed’s Powell, ECB policymakers helped buyers the previous day. Virus woes, World Bank forecasts test immediate upside ahead of US CPI. Eurozone Industrial Production also decorates economic calendar. EUR/USD grinds higher as traders brace for the key US inflation data during...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD jumps toward 0.7270 as the US dollar tumbles

A general slide of the dollar boosts AUD/USD to the upside. Pair faces next resistance around 0.7275. US inflation rises to 7%, largest increase in nearly 40 years. The US dollar is falling sharply amid higher equity prices and following the US CPI December report. The AUD/USD jumped to 0.7266 during the American session, reaching the highest level in a week. It remains around the top, with the bullish momentum intact.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD surges to highest in two weeks, eyes 0.6850

Kiwi benefits from risk appetite and lower US yields. DXY tumbles despite inflation hitting the highest in decades in the US. NZD/USD having the best day in weeks. The NZD/USD is having the best day in weeks on Wednesday, supported by a broad-based slide in the US dollar. The pair trades at 0.6840, the highest since January 3 as the DXY tumbles 0.47%, to its lowest in more than a month.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

How the market responds to US CPI may set the near-term course

Overview: US stocks built on the recovery started on Monday and Powell's suggestion of letting the balance sheet shrink later this year eased some speculation of a fourth hike this year, which seemed to allow the Treasury market to stabilize. What amounts to a greater appetite for risk is carrying over into Asia Pacific activity today. Many of the large bourses advanced more than 1%, with the Hang Seng up almost 2.8% and the Nikkei up nearly as much. Bond yields pulled back mostly 2-4 bp in the region, but higher unemployment (3.8% vs. 3.1%) saw the 10-year South Korean yield fall by six basis points. Europe's Stoxx 600 opened higher but has stalled, while US futures recover from initial weakness to move higher. European yields are around 2-2.5 bp lower, Portugal is under-performing as new supply seems to be weighing on prices. The US 10-year Treasury is hovering near 1.74%. The dollar is little changed against most of the major currencies. Norway reported stronger mainland GDP (Nov +0.7% after flat in October) underscoring the likelihood that the Norges Bank raises rates at next week's meeting, and the krone is up nearly 0.6%. The Canadian dollar, which appeared to break higher yesterday, is extending the gains today. Similarly, most emerging market currencies are +/- 0.15%, but the South Korean won (~+0.35%) and the South African rand (~+0.3%) are the main exceptions. Turning to commodities, gold is paring yesterday's 1.1% advance, giving back nearly a quarter. Energy prices are firm. February WTI is extending yesterday's gains. It is approaching last year's high set in late October near $82.15. Natural gas prices are higher too. US prices are up for the fourth session amid a cold snap. Today's gains bring the year-to-date gain to about 18%, while Europe's benchmark is up nearly a quarter so far this year. Floods in Brazilian iron ore mines have underpinned the industrial metal recently, which is at a new three-month high today. Copper prices are up about 1.7% for the second consecutive session. They fell by 1.2% last week.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD retreats from weekly highs near 1.1380, focus on US CPI

EUR/USD adds to Tuesday’s advance near 1.1380. The greenback remains depressed near recent lows. Markets’ attention will be on the US inflation figures. The optimism around the European currency remains well and sound and now lifts EUR/USD to fresh weekly highs in the boundaries of 1.1380 on Wednesday.
BUSINESS

