Looking to understand how to get and use Masterless Starglitter and Masterless Stardust in Genshin Impact? Genshin Impact’s currency system is nothing short of confusing — players have to deal with Mora, Resin, and Genesis Crystals, and this list only scrapes the surface of what you might use to pay for things inside of the world of Teyvat. If you’re new to the wishing system (or perhaps you just haven’t taken a look at all of the ways to pay for things), you might have overlooked Masterless Starglitter and Stardust, two forms of currency exclusive to Genshin’s wishing system but separate from Primogems and Fate. Starglitter and Stardust come hand in hand – here’s how to get and use each one.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO