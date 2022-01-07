ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderburgh County, IN

Indiana Dog Is Tug Of War Champ [VIDEO]

By Leslie Morgan, Q Crew Morning Show, Ryan O'Bryan
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Misa. Hi, I’m Misa! I’m the longest dog...

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

EvansvilleWatch May Have Won the 10-Year Challenge with a Hilarious Post on Facebook

I'm going to go out on a limb and say you've likely seen several upon several of your friends participating in the "10-Year Challenge" on Facebook. In case you're unfamiliar with the concept, you basically scour through your photos from 10 years ago, pick one, then post it side-by-side with a current photo of yourself to show how much (or how little, if you're that fortunate) you've changed in the past decade. Some people are using it to show off different hair colors or dramatic weight loss. Others are doing it just for fun and because everyone else is doing it and they want to jump on the bandwagon. Then there are others, like the crew behind EvansvilleWatch, who are using it to make a light-hearted joke and put a smile on everyone's face.
EVANSVILLE, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

This Ain’t Sesame Street, But That Is a Big Bird – Indiana Family Snaps Pic of Massive Hawk on Back Porch

Most of us will probably never see a bird of prey, like a hawk, up close and personal. Normally we just see them soaring high above us or gracefully gliding from one tree to another, or maybe just perched atop a sign on the side of the road. Even in those instances, birds like that are really impressive. I never get tired of seeing them. If you’re lucky enough to get a closer look, you can really appreciate how huge they can be. One northern Indiana family recently shared a picture of a massive hawk hanging out on their back porch.
MISHAWAKA, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Abandoned Illinois Home Filled with Rare Classic Arcade Games

Someone could make a fortune restoring what was found in this abandoned Illinois home. Dozens of classic and in some cases rare arcade games were left behind in ruin. An urban explorer near St. Louis traveled to Alton, Illinois and captured video of what little remained of an abandoned home. Here's what Tony and his team said about what they found:
ILLINOIS STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Once Again, Donut Bank Locations To Be Drive-Thru Only Until Further Notice

Donut Bank, a staple in the Evansville area, took to social media to announce another change to all locations for the time being. The number of positive COVID cases is on the rise again, unfortunately. You've seen and heard all about this and the omicron variant in the news over the past few weeks. We have all heard of so many people testing positive over the past couple of weeks that some businesses are having to make some tough decisions regarding how their operations will continue.
EVANSVILLE, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Vintage Footage Shows Real-Life Rockford Peaches Amazing Baseball Skills – No Movie Magic Here [Video]

One of the most memorable scenes from the 1993 movie The Sandlot is when the sandlot crew (the good guys) is confronted by the (for lack of a better word) 'preppy' kids. The main meanie gets into a back-and-forth exchange of insults with good guy Hamilton Porter. Basic name-calling, like jerk, idiot, and moron - escalates to scab eater, butt sniffer, and puss licker. Neither kid is really affected by the verbal jabs, that is until Porter puts an end to the duel by delivering the famous line "You play ball like a girl!" The look on everyone's face and the dead silence that follows tell us everything we need to know about that granddaddy of all insults.
EVANSVILLE, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Missouri Dachshund Carried a Mile Away by Owl, Survives

If you don't believe that owls are strong, wait till you hear about what just happened to a Missouri dachshund. Fortunately, this flying dog story has a happy ending. KMOX in St. Louis shared the story of a Union, Missouri family. I first saw this story shared on the Missouri sub-Reddit page. They say that Bruce Hareford saw something fly above his car and then drop something. That something was a lost dachshund named Fiona. Bruce rescued the dog which survived the drop by the owl and eventually connected with the owner, Natalie Pollock, after he shared the dog's information on his Facebook page.
MISSOURI STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

The 10 Year Challenge Has Me Feeling Like A Phoenix Rising (GALLERY)

Have you ever heard leave the past in the past and keep moving forward? Facebook's most recent 10 Year Challenge has folks all in their feelings and it's amazing. Angel here and I guess you don't really have to be on Facebook to do the 10-year challenge but that's where it's most visible. You basically look back in your photos and find one from 2012. Next, you go to a photo editor and place your most recent photo and the one from 2012 side by side to compare the change. Then you post it to social media.
INTERNET
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Midwest Man Creates Backyard Ice Rink for Wife

Get this husband the award for "Best Husband of the Year." If you don't have an ice rink in your town, well just have your husband put one in your backyard. That is exactly what a husband did for his loving wife. Just think if you have kids how many hours they would be out in the yard playing and not on their phones, playing video games, and well, just getting out of the house. And think of how many date nights you can have just in your backyard. Endless fun, I think!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Evansville IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF has the best local news coverage Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

