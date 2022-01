Like you, I have high hopes for better times in the new year. I had the same hope for 2021, so let’s hope for the best and expect the worse for 2022. I was cleaning up after the snowfalls of last week and my mind wandered, as it usually does when scooping or blowing snow. I began thinking about being a good neighbor, random acts of kindness and trying hard to do something good without being caught.

AMERY, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO