A Raptors temperature check w/ Jackson Frank – Raptors Weekly Podcast

The Pelicans (14-25, 13th in West) come to town looking to snap the Raptors (19-17, 7th in East) five game win streak. One beloved former Raptor will be the main attraction. Jonas Valanciunas, JV, Big Science, Lithuanian Lightning. Whatever you want to call him, he was a staple at centre during Toronto’s rebuild to relevance and contender status under Dwane Casey. Although he was never utilized enough in those years, you can definitely make the argument that without Valanciunas, the Raps don’t even get by Indiana in the 2016 playoffs and a third straight first round failure at the time would have made Masai Ujiri blow everything up well before Kawhi Leonard came north. The man was a nightmare to deal with during that run until he got hurt in the Miami series. Traded for Marc Gasol yes, but JV’s six and half seasons were instrumental in the process that eventually led to a championship. Also low-key hilarious and by all accounts, a great person.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO