A Raptors temperature check w/ Jackson Frank – Raptors Weekly Podcast

Snatching victory from the jaws of victory. P. Siakam43 MIN, 29 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL, 8-18 FG, 3-5 3FG, 10-10 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, +12 +/- Like a motorcycle zipping its way between cars in a traffic jam, Siakam has become the ultimate all-rounder who appears to have defenses at his mercy. He’s realized that there are few situations where he’ll be compelled to settle for a subpar shot, and that confidence has made him aggressive and explicit in his intentions. Big reason the Raptors were able to ultimately win this was because of his tireless work in the post and decisiveness on the drives in half-court. He carried them.
Comments / 0