ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

A Raptors temperature check w/ Jackson Frank – Raptors Weekly Podcast

By Samson Folk
raptorsrepublic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamson Folk brings on league wide journalist, Jackson Frank to get a sense of how the team is viewed leaguewide. There will be a few of these featuring different journalists...

www.raptorsrepublic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Woodford Times

Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors odds, picks and prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers (17-16) travel Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. ET tip-off with the Toronto Raptors (14-16) at Scotiabank Arena. Below, we look at the 76ers vs. Raptors odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. Philly has alternated between winning and losing over the past...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
raptorsrepublic.com

Gameday: Pelicans vs Raptors, January 9

The Pelicans (14-25, 13th in West) come to town looking to snap the Raptors (19-17, 7th in East) five game win streak. One beloved former Raptor will be the main attraction. Jonas Valanciunas, JV, Big Science, Lithuanian Lightning. Whatever you want to call him, he was a staple at centre during Toronto’s rebuild to relevance and contender status under Dwane Casey. Although he was never utilized enough in those years, you can definitely make the argument that without Valanciunas, the Raps don’t even get by Indiana in the 2016 playoffs and a third straight first round failure at the time would have made Masai Ujiri blow everything up well before Kawhi Leonard came north. The man was a nightmare to deal with during that run until he got hurt in the Miami series. Traded for Marc Gasol yes, but JV’s six and half seasons were instrumental in the process that eventually led to a championship. Also low-key hilarious and by all accounts, a great person.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Og Anunoby
Person
Scottie Barnes
raptorsrepublic.com

Quick Reaction: Pelicans 101, Raptors 105

Snatching victory from the jaws of victory. P. Siakam43 MIN, 29 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL, 8-18 FG, 3-5 3FG, 10-10 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, +12 +/- Like a motorcycle zipping its way between cars in a traffic jam, Siakam has become the ultimate all-rounder who appears to have defenses at his mercy. He’s realized that there are few situations where he’ll be compelled to settle for a subpar shot, and that confidence has made him aggressive and explicit in his intentions. Big reason the Raptors were able to ultimately win this was because of his tireless work in the post and decisiveness on the drives in half-court. He carried them.
NBA
raptorsrepublic.com

Fred VanVleet wins Eastern Conference Player of the Week

NBA Players of the Week for Week 12: Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and Raptors guard Fred VanVleet. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 10, 2022. VanVleet averaged 30.5 ppg, notching 33, 19, 37 and 32 points in a 4-0 week for the Raptors. This included a mind-blowing stretch of 4:22 against the Jazz which firmly placed his performance in one of those “where were you when…” categories. He also recorded a triple double in that one.
NBA
raptorsrepublic.com

Winning games with the Funk Fest Quartet

Fred VanVleet’s heroics are now a known quantity. The Raptors have found strength elsewhere to supplement it. You’d have to scroll down to the Raptors 12th highest used lineup to find one that didn’t feature VanVleet. The Raptors are hard-pressed to part with their best player. He’s the NBA’s leader in minutes per game. Surviving minutes without VanVleet has been the Raptors version of Everest, and last night the Raptors won despite VanVleet registering the worst plus-minus on the team. This doesn’t mean the Raptors are better without VanVleet, that would be absurd. It means they did something right without him, and that’s worth paying attention to.
NBA
raptorsrepublic.com

The Defense, it’s Difficult w/ Mark Schindler – Raptors Weekly Podcast

Host Samson Folk brings on terrific sportswriter, Mark Schindler to give the outside view on the Raptors. There will be a few of these featuring different journalists and analysts from around the United States. *timestamps could be changed by 30 seconds or 1 minute depending on implemented ads*. 3:04 –...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Differential#Temperature#The Possession#United States#Jackson Frank#Raptors Weekly#Samson Folk#08 13
raptorshq.com

Power Ranking Poll Week 13: Oh hello, healthy Raptors!

As a Toronto Raptors fan — at least, as a longtime fan — it’s easy to get used to disappointment, and to keeping your expectations low. There’ve been more bad years than good, after all! (And some of those bad years were really bad.) So when...
NBA
raptorsrepublic.com

Morning Coffee – Tue, Jan 11

Fred VanVleet becoming Damian Lillard with elite defence was pretty unexpected. Meanwhile, Siakam playing better than ever. https://t.co/IaYYsAIwzo. To VanVleet’s point, as part of the six-game winning streak the Raptors have enjoyed, he and Siakam have combined to average 74.5 points, 30 rebounds and 15.7 assists per games on 46.4 per cent from the field and 40 per cent from three-point range.
NBA
raptorsrepublic.com

Chris Boucher has found new avenues to impact

Chris Boucher came into the NBA through the backdoor with lots of hard work, and selling teams on the tantalizing prospect of realized potential. The 2020-21 season was Boucher’s coming out party. Sure, it came late compared to most players, but it was as loud as anybody’s. Coming off the bench, he reached double-digit scoring in over half of his games and went for 20+ in 13. He had a 38 & 19 game, which is one of the most explosive scoring + rebounding games in Raptors franchise history. This year, everything that fueled his breakout has been taken from him and he’s had to find new ways to succeed.
NBA
raptorsrepublic.com

The Lineup – Raptors vs Suns, January 11

Raps and Pels was decently competitive which is great for viewership but not particularly a great sign performance-wise since the Raptors were favoured to win by at least 8. But, a W is a W. Tonight, Fred’s got his hands full with the Point God Chris Paul, who’s in his second season of leading a resurgence in Phoenix.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Twitter explodes after Klay incredible poster dunk, epic snarl

Klay Thompson is back and the Warriors shooting guard made that absolutely clear with a massive dunk late in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night at Chase Center. Klay got Cavs center Jarrett Allen on a switch, drove around him and made a loud statement with...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy