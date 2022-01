DJ Kay Slay is reportedly in the hospital battling COVID-19 and on a ventilator. Longtime music manager Wack100 shared the unfortunate news on his Instagram Wednesday (Jan. 5) by posting a picture of the New York DJ and record executive and writing, “Pray for my brotha @djkayslay It’s not looking good. He might be mad at me for this those that know Slay but he needs all the support he can get … Been 14 days fighting Covid and he’s just be put on a ventilator . Keep him in your prayers Please.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO