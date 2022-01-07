ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New South Park Title Reveals Its Developer

By Lenny Garcia
Cover picture for the articleUpcoming South Park game reveals developer to be working on the project. The developer that will be working on the title is Question. For those unfamiliar with the studio it is a team made up of ex-AAA developers who previously worked on titles such as Theif: Deadly shadows, BioShock 1, Bioshock...

