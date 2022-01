Having raised over £1,200,000 at the Golden Vines Awards Ceremony & Dinner and related auctions, held at Annabel’s Private Members Club on 7 October 2021, the Trustees of the Gérard Basset Foundation have awarded funding grants to 14 institutional and community partners to fund diversity & inclusivity wine education programmes globally. These grants are in addition to the headline Golden Vines Diversity Scholarships, worth £55,000 each, and awarded to Angela Scott DipWSET and Dr Erna Blancquaert in October, as well as the Golden Vines Master of Wine & Master Sommelier Scholarships, worth £12,500 each and awarded to Mags Jango DipWSET and Winnie Toh.

