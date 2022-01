For the past two years, scientists have moved at lightning speed to collect any and every data related to Covid-19. One key area, however, remains overlooked: We still know very little about the phenomenon of “long Covid,” including just how many people have experienced their symptoms persisting long after they contracted the virus. Thanks to a new interview with the Guardian, though, we do know that Tilda Swinton is among them. She’s still in recovery from the symptoms that began last August, when she was unable to get out of bed for three weeks.

