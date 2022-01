Verizon's latest set of cell phone deals include newly increased trade-in rebates for those looking to upgrade - up to $800 off on the latest flagship devices, in fact. The iPhone 13, 13 Pro, Galaxy S21 Ultra, and Google Pixel 6 devices are just a few of the top-end phones available via the carrier right now, with these increased maximum rebates for those already on the network.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO