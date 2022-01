A recently awarded federal pass-through grant could help University of Missouri-St. Louis researchers reshape the way educators teach children to read. The $5.1 million grant comprises part of $18 million awarded to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in September 2020, to be distributed over five years. UMSL’s sum (two “subawards,” effectively) will go to rethinking traditional reading instruction by emphasizing phonics, cultural context and responsive learning techniques. The goal? To meet student readers where they are, so they can get where they need to be.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO