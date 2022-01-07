ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cineworld: Clear Opportunity But Still Large Risks

By Retirement Pot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCinema operator Cineworld Group (OTCPK:CNNWF) continues to have a bombed out share price, though there are signs of business recovery. That could produce a good return for the brave, but I remain very wary of the big risks involved. Cineworld's Net Debt Remains Large. The key concern for me...

AMMO confirms $250M revenue estimate for FY 2022

AMMO (POWW -1.0%) reiterates its revenue guidance of $250M for the 2022 fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. Company’s CEO, Fred Wagenhals, commented that “we are seeing no evidence of an abatement of demand for our ammunition and our GunBroker.com marketplace continues to enjoy year-over-year revenue growth with high profit margins. We remain focused on fulfilling all existing orders which have been more than spoken for our capacity through the end of our fiscal year and beyond. Mr. Wagenhals further noted that “we look forward to opening our new state-of-the-art Wisconsin plant this Summer to ensure our capacity continues to match increased demand this year and for the future. At the same time associated operating expenses continue to be reduced through technology and operational leverage.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Ready Capital down 4% after launching stock offering

Starts off direct offering of its 6,000,000 shares of common stock; size, price and other terms of the offering yet to be determined. The news sent stock down 4% in after-hours trading. Offering will see underwriters' overallotment option to purchase up to 900,000 additional shares. The real estate finance company...
STOCKS
What Is A Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)?

Reinvesting stock dividends has its advantages and disadvantages. Find out how a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) works, see an example, and determine if it's right for you. Dividend reinvestment occurs when an investor elects to have investment dividends buy more shares of the investment, rather than receive the dividends in cash or check. Investors who choose to reinvest their dividends are typically looking for long-term growth of their investment, such as a stock, mutual fund or exchange-traded fund (ETF).
STOCKS
908 devices expects 54% revenue growth in FY21, roughly in line with consensus

908 Devices expects preliminary unaudited revenue for 4Q to be at least $15.1M (consensus $15.12M), compared to $5.7M in the 4Q of 2020, reflecting growth of at least 165%. FY21 revenue is expected to be at least $41.5M (consensus $41.49M), compared to $26.9M in the FY20, reflecting growth of at least 54%.
MARKETS
R1 RCM acquires Cloudmed in all stock deal valued at ~$4.1B

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) +3.5% premarket on acquiring Cloudmed, a Revenue Intelligence solutions for healthcare providers, in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $4.1B, including $857M of net debt, based on R1’s closing stock price on January 7, 2022. Cloudmed serves more than 400 of the largest health systems in...
STOCKS
Economy
Markets
Afterpay: Little Incentive To Become Block Shareholders

We remain bearish on Afterpay as effective NPL costs increase. With the BNPL model under increasing regulatory scrutiny, this is likely to result in slowing growth. Afterpay (OTCPK:AFTPF) (OTCPK:AFTPY) equity holders need to assess whether to remain holders in the run-up to the share swap arrangement with future parent Block (SQ). We remain bearish despite the price correction, given our expectation of falling returns in the BNPL model through regulation, and Block's decelerating growth outlook and its shares trading on PER FY12/2022 77.9x.
STOCKS
Organigram beats on revenue

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI): FQ1 Net loss of $1.31M vs. net loss of $34.34M a year ago quarter. Revenue of $30.38M (+57.2% Y/Y) beats by $7.1M. Q1 Fiscal 2022 adjusted gross margin was $5.5 million, or 18% of net revenue, compared to $1.9 million, or 10%, in Q1 Fiscal 2021. Q1 Fiscal...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Equity Funds Post Sixth Quarterly Gain In Seven For Q4, With An Average 4.73% Return

For Q4 2021, equity funds and ETFs (+4.73% on average) posted their sixth quarterly gain in seven. Despite a rise in the coronavirus Omicron variant during the month, increasing geopolitical concerns from Russia and China, inflationary worries, and a less dovish Federal Reserve Board, mutual funds posted their sixth quarterly plus-side return in seven in Q4. For Q4 2021, the average equity fund posted a 4.73% gain, with Refinitiv Lipper’s U.S. Diversified Equity Funds macro-classification (+6.68%) outpacing the other six major equity groups for the first quarter in four. For December, the average equity fund rose 3.44% - its second month of plus-side returns in three. And for 2021, the average mutual fund returned its strongest one-year return since 2019, returning a handsome 17.03% - its third consecutive year of posting double-digit returns.
STOCKS
Why did T-Mobile stock fall today? Analysts pick through subscriber update

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) has finished the day down 5% after yesterday's afternoon's report of preliminary subscriber numbers for the fourth quarter - which generally topped estimates on postpaid subscribers while the larger group of figures drew some nitpicks. The company's stock was higher just after the closing bell yesterday but moved...
MARKETS
SoftBank Group Has A Lot To Offer

SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY) is under pressure and the stock price has been crushed recently with multiple headwinds and bad news especially on its China investment. While the sentiment has fallen to the bottom, I still think SFTBY offers tremendous value to shareholders. Here I will update some of my thoughts following the previous article.
MARKETS
Respond and adapt to water risks and opportunities

A water strategy prepares businesses to respond, adapt, and lead as risks and opportunities emerge around this essential resource, says a leading water expert. Join Kim Sturgess, CEO and founder of WaterSMART Solutions ltd. and Edwin Piñero, special advisor, WaterSMART in a new course on February 9 designed to help oil and gas professionals better understand and articulate their water risks, and the actions needed to mitigate these risks.
INDUSTRY
Cryptocurrency: Risk Or Opportunity? The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly

For Financial Advisors, family offices, and investors alike, 2021 will go down in the history books as one of the most significant with respect to cryptocurrency. Many cryptocurrencies reached all time highs and the first ever Bitcoin ETF was approved by The SEC in the United States. At the same time, the Chinese government banned mining and trading in September. Moreover, a famous meme, Dogecoin was propped up by Tesla’s.
MARKETS
Climate M&A will shift from risk to opportunity

MELBOURNE, Dec 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Climate-change dealmaking is about to get a lot more legit. Green-tinged transactions more than tripled in value in 2021 to $164 billion by early December, per Refinitiv, though there’s no standard definition for what merits the colour. There has, though, been a dearth in genuinely environmentally useful tie-ups. Expect more to emerge.
ENVIRONMENT

