A new year brings a new season of League of Legends, and Riot Games has provided fans with a whole host of changes and new features coming to the game in 2022. With the new ranked season getting underway, it’s time for Riot to look ahead to what else is coming in 2022. In 2022 we’ll see a number of skin lines getting a refresh, champions getting new visual updates alongside at least one full rework. Below we’ll look at some of the highlights from the live stream. You can watch the full event here.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO