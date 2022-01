Blade Mail is an underrated item that can often make a big difference during team fights. We take you through some of the heroes who should get this item. People with more experience in Dota 2 don’t like to use the term “tank” when describing a hero. This term is usually used in MOBAs to describe a character whose job is to attack a specific raid boss while his team deals damage. Of course, this “tactic” usually doesn’t work in Dota 2, but this doesn’t mean there aren’t heroes whose role is similar to a tank. That’s because their job is to initiate a team fight and soak up as much damage as possible,

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO