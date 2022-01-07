ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Newcastle hero Geremi welcomes deal for Trippier

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewcastle United hero Geremi has welcomed their deal for Kieran Trippier. The fullback has joined from Atletico Madrid today. Geremi wrote for the Daily Mail: "The goal is to avoid the drop and now that they have the financial muscle to bring in big...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea and Man Utd midfielder exits latest, Newcastle splurge, Villa chase Digne

The transfer window is in full swing and you can follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals right here throughout the day. Chelsea and Manchester United both feature in this morning’s papers, with Blues midfielder Ross Barkley weighing up whether to depart Stamford Bridge on loan this January in order to find some more playing time. Barkley has featured only 12 times this season and was only a second-half substitute in Saturday’s FA Cup win over Chesterfield. “It depends what Ross wants and what possibilities there are and what makes sense,” said Tuchel. “We’ll see.”Meanwhile Manchester United have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cambridge and Kidderminster take the headlines – FA Cup talking points

Cambridge and Kidderminster pulled off major giant killings in the FA Cup this weekend.Here the PA news agency takes a look at five things we learned from the action.The FA Cup is still magicTHE MAGIC OF THE CUP! 🤩#CamUTD | ⚫️ 0-1 🟡 pic.twitter.com/gosp6GZ7j7— Cambridge United FC (@CambridgeUtdFC) January 8, 2022The magic and romance of the cup is alive and well. Cambridge topped the list of headline makers on Saturday with a stunning win away at Newcastle For the visitors, who sit in 16th place in League One, it proved to be a famous afternoon as they booked a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geremi
Person
Diego Simeone
Person
Kieran Trippier
Tribal Football

​Newcastle keeping tabs on ex-Man Utd midfielder Fellaini

Newcastle United are pondering a move for former Manchester United and Everton star Marouane Fellaini. The Belgian midfielder, who can also play in attacking positions, is a target for Magpies boss Eddie Howe. That is according to La Derniere Heure in Belgium. It is claimed that Fellaini is also wanted...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle move for Shandong star Fellaini

Newcastle United are eyeing former Manchester United and Everton midfielder Marouane Fellaini. The Belgium international has just inspired Shandong to the Chinese Premier League title this past season. La Derniere Heure says Newcastle want to bring Fellaini back to England this month to boost their relegation battle. Besiktas and Galatasaray...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘We need him desperately’: Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp stresses importance of Takumi Minamino

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits they “desperately” need forward Takumi Minamino to stay fit to cover for the absences of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.With two of his first-choice front line away for a month at the Africa Cup of Nations and Divock Origi still injured, the Reds boss is relying on Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and a fit-again Minamino.The Japan international has scored nine times in 45 appearances but two thirds of those goals have come in just five Carabao Cup ties, with the competition offering the 26-year-old his best opportunities since arriving from RB Salzburg two years ago.Minamino...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newcastle United#England#The Daily Mail#Tribal Football
The Independent

Football rumours: Newcastle hoping to woo Kiwi international Chris Wood

What the papers sayNewcastle have reportedly locked their sights on New Zealand international Chris Wood. The Telegraph reports the club is hoping the Burnley striker will sign this week and help solve their firepower problem.Jean-Philippe Mateta is close to leaving Crystal Palace after 18 months, the Evening Standard reports. The paper says the striker could be moving to St Etienne after an underwhelming stint with the Premier League club.Elsewhere, the Liverpool Echo reports comments made by former Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given on Premier Sports that he advised Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher to leave the club on loan during the transfer window. Given...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard hails Philippe Coutinho as ‘invaluable’ after successful medical

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says the loan signing of Philippe Coutinho “will be invaluable” after the Brazilian completed his medical.Villa announced on their official website that Coutinho’s medical was successful and he is currently in France obtaining a work permit.Gerrard told avfc.co.uk: “His presence will be invaluable given injuries and the AFCON tournament have reduced our attacking options.“He is a player I enjoyed playing with previously and I know the rest of the squad here at Aston Villa will benefit from his quality and experience.”Gerrard said that he hoped Coutinho will join his new team-mates on Wednesday at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Is Manchester United vs Aston Villa on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture

Manchester United host Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa at Old Trafford tonight in the final fixture of the FA Cup third round weekend. The pairing of Villa boss Gerrard and his old rivals United was one of the picks of the third-round draw, with the former Liverpool captain set to return to Old Trafford for the first time since 2014. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United face Aston Villa in FA Cup third roundUnder previous manager Dean Smith, Villa secured a 1-0 win over United in the Premier League earlier this season. Under Gerrard, Villa...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mohamed Salah ‘the perfect example’ for in-form West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen

Jarrod Bowen is using Mohamed Salah as his inspiration as he spearheads West Ham’s bid for glory on three fronts and edges closer to an England call-up.Bowen fired the Hammers into the fourth round of the FA Cup – and a meeting with non-league Kidderminster – with the second goal in a 2-0 win over Leeds.The 25-year-old has also starred in West Ham’s successful Europa League group-stage campaign as well as their climb to the brink of the Champions League spots in the Premier League.Bowen has even been touted for a move to Liverpool, but it is the influence of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The numbers behind Marcus Rashford’s flagging form for Manchester United

Marcus Rashford’s poor form continued with a subdued performance before he was substituted late in Manchester United’s FA Cup win over Aston Villa on Monday.Interim manager Ralf Rangnick insisted afterwards that Rashford was “trying hard” and training well but admitted a first goal since October – which would be only Rashford’s fourth of the season – would be important to his confidence.Here, we take a look at the numbers behind Rashford’s flagging form.Season of struggleRashford has scored only three goals in 15 appearances in all competitions this season, a long way down on his 20-goal form of the past two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup fixture today

Liverpool host Shrewsbury Town in the third round of the FA Cup this afternoon with the Premier League club in the midst of a severe Covid-19 outbreak. The Reds saw the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal postponed this week after further positive cases left Liverpool unable to field a team for Thursday’s fixture. FA Cup fourth round draw LIVEThe club’s training ground only reopened on Friday ahead of this weekend’s match, with assistant manager Peter Krawietz expected to take charge after Jurgen Klopp and Pep Lijnders both recorded suspected positive tests. Liverpool could rely on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

FA Cup fourth round draw LIVE: Fixtures as non-league sides joined Liverpool and Spurs to discover fate

Kidderminster, the lowest-ranked side remaining in the FA Cup, will play West Ham in the fourth round. The National League North outfit, who stunned Reading with a 2-1 victory on Saturday, are rewarded with a tie at the London Stadium. Non-league side Boreham Wood have been handed a trip to Championship table-toppers Bournemouth.Holders’ Leicester face the winners of Sunday’s late kick-off between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal. The fourth-round matches will be played on the opening weekend of February.Follow Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal LIVE!Full drawCrystal Palace v Hartlepool UnitedBournemouth v Boreham WoodHuddersfield Town v BarnsleyPeterborough United v Queens Park RangersCambridge United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Aston Villa confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup fixture

Manchester United play Aston Villa tonight in the third round of the FA Cup as Steven Gerrard returns to face his old rivals. The former Liverpool captain returned to the Premier League when he took charge of Aston Villa in November and is set to face United for the first time since leaving the Reds in 2015. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United face Aston Villa in FA Cup third roundUnder his management, Villa won four of his opening six games in charge but have lost their last two matches against Chelsea and Brentford....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury prediction: How will FA Cup third round fixture play out today?

Shrewsbury Town will look to pull off a famous FA Cup shock when they visit a depleted Liverpool side in the third round of the competition this afternoon. A severe Covid-19 outbreak in the Liverpool squad this week, which forced the postponement of the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal, has left the Premier League side without several first-team players ahead of today’s match. FA Cup fourth round draw LIVEManager Jurgen Klopp and assistant manager Pep Lijnders are also set to miss out, with Peter Krawietz expected to take charge of a team that is likely...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy