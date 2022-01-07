Odds Lions Defeat Green Bay Packers in Week 18

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Lions (2-13-1) close out the 2021 season this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Ford Field.

Despite the Packers having nothing left to play for, after clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC portion of the playoffs a week ago against the Minnesota Vikings, they reportedly still plan to play their starters in Week 18 against Detroit.

It means Dan Campbell's squad will have to do battle against Green Bay signal-caller and three-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, who owns an 18-5 all-time record against the Lions.

Rodgers could very well be on his way to a fourth MVP trophy, too.

The 38-year-old has thrown for 35 touchdowns and just four interceptions in 15 games this season. Meanwhile, in stark contrast, Lions backup passer Tim Boyle, who previously played in Green Bay and could be starting Sunday in place of the injured Jared Goff, has thrown six interceptions in just four games (three starts).

During what could be his final season with the Packers, Rodgers has also amassed 3,977 passing yards, and has recorded an NFL-best QBR of 67.8.

He's consistently been the best quarterback in all of football in 2021.

Lions Announce Players Elevated from Practice Squad, Activate Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker

The Detroit Lions elevated members of the practice squad, ahead of the team's Week 18 home contest against the Green Bay Packers.

Antonio Brown Asked About Mental Health, CTE during Wild Podcast: 'I've Got Mental Wealth'

Antonio Brown recently appeared on the "Full Send Podcast."

5 Questions with Bill Huber of SI Packer Central

Bill Huber of SI Packer Central answers five questions regarding the Detroit Lions' Week 18 matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SRhbR_0dfPYRgn00
Benny Sieu, USA TODAY Sports

Additionally, he's gone six straight games without throwing a single pick. And, in that same span, the three-time All-Pro signal-caller has completed nearly 71.6 percent of his passes, and has produced 1, 791 passing yards and 19 total touchdowns (one rushing).

It doesn't take a rocket scientist -- no offense, Matt Patricia -- to realize that Rodgers starting doesn't bode well for the Lions' chances of pulling off the upset in their season finale.

Sure, Goff, who has been limited in practice the last two days, could end up playing. However, even if he does suit up, he could be without two of his most reliable protectors on the offensive line.

Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell were both placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week, along with defensive end Austin Bryant. If Decker and Sewell can't go, it just further diminishes the odds of Dan Campbell & Co. finishing the '21 campaign with three wins.

At this point, I'm going to give Detroit a 20 percent chance to secure the Week 18 victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NoNsp_0dfPYRgn00

AceShowbiz

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Have 'Non-Traditional Relationship'

The 'Divergent' actress and the Green Bay Packers quarterback, who announced engagement this year, reportedly have 'a different, non-traditional relationship.'. AceShowbiz - Shailene Woodley and her husband-to-be Aaron Rodgers have an atypical relationship, a source claimed. "They have a different, non-traditional relationship," a source close to the "Divergent" actress told PEOPLE.
ClutchPoints

Matt LaFleur explains why David Bakhtiari left Packers game vs. Lions early

The Green Bay Packers took a surprising loss at the hands of the Detroit Lions in Week 18, despite deploying their starters for the first half of the game. While the loss doesn’t carry much of an impact on the Packers, there was some concern regarding the status of David Bakhtiari ahead of the playoff run. Bakhtiari was making his season debut on Sunday after being sidelined with a knee injury for the entire season. The star offensive lineman didn’t play the full game, exiting early despite his lack of reps throughout the season. Fortunately, head coach Matt LaFleur offered an explanation for Bakhtiari’s departure that will calm the nerves of Packers fans, via Rob Demovsky.
NFL
FanSided

Packers will avoid Buccaneers, Cowboys in divisional round

We don’t know who the Green Bay Packers will host in the divisional round two weeks from now, but we do know two teams they won’t be playing. With the wild-card round set in the NFC, the Packers will avoid both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round.
NFL
ESPN

NFL draft order for 2022: First-round picks from 1 to 32, including Jaguars, Lions and Texans in top three

The order for the top 18 picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft is set -- after a bit of Week 18 chaos -- with the Jacksonville Jaguars picking No. 1 and the Detroit Lions picking No. 2. Could both teams be thinking pass-rusher with their selections? NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranks a pair of defensive ends 1-2 on his Big Board: Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan) and Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon). The Jags and Lions both won on Sunday to lock in the top two picks, followed by the Houston Texans at No. 3.
NFL
AllLions

Lions' Week 18 Studs and Duds: Amon-Ra St. Brown 'Better than Gold'

The Detroit Lions sent their passionate and loyal supporters home with positive memories and stories to tell from a thrilling victory over a rival in the division. Though the season began with plenty of doubt and uncertainty about the new regime’s ability to build a winner, head coach Dan Campbell put on a show with his play-calling in the season finale against Green Bay.
NFL
On3.com

Key Packers defensive back exits Lions game

Green Bay defensive back Chandon Sullivan left the game with the Lions late in the fourth quarter with a knee injury. The timing of the injury is awful for the Packers, as the playoffs begin next week. The severity of the injury is unknown at this point in time. Sullivan...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Lions’ Performance On Sunday

Lions head coach Dan Campbell wants his team to go out with a bang, not a whimper. Campbell has been dialing up all sorts of tricks against the Packers and it’s resulted in his team being up by two scores in the second half. Here’s one of the trick...
NFL
On3.com

Aaron Rodgers misses out on playoff incentives for odd reason

Thanks to a strange stipulation in his contract, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not eligible for his playoff incentives. The contract states that for Rodgers to earn his bonus, the team must improve its defensive/special teams touchdowns from the previous season. The Packers entered Sunday’s game against the...
NFL
