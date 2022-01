The Memphis Grizzlies are currently the hottest team in the NBA with nine straight wins. They have also gone 19-4 since starting the season with a 9-10 mark. The emergence of these young and confident Grizzlies have been one of the best stories of the season so far. Much of the spotlight—and deservingly so—is going to Ja Morant. Likewise, Jaren Jackson Jr. is emerging as a high-upside two-way stud. However, one other player has quietly become a huge part of their success this season: sophomore guard Desmond Bane.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO