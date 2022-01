We use affiliate links. If you buy something through the links on this page, we may earn a commission at no cost to you. Learn more. NEWS – Walking or running in the dark can be dangerous. People can see you and you can’t see where you’re going. A couple of solutions to this problem would be carrying a flashlight or using a headlamp, but another solution that looks to be more convenient is putting a pair of Night Runner 270 lights on your shoes. These rechargeable waterproof LED modules attach to your shoes and provide up to 5 hours of 360 degrees of lighted visibility with 150 lumens for up to 30 feet. There are three lighting modes which include standard, high, and flashing when you really want to stand out. A pair of Night Runner 270 Shoe Lights are available on Amazon for $59.95.

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO