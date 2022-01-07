ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lalah Hathaway and Moonchild team on a nighttime gem

soultracks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(January 7, 2022) With a downbeat groove and whispery vocals, the LA-trio Moonchild (Amber Navran, Andris Mattson, and Max Bryk) has become a favorite of soul, jazz and pop fans around the world over the past decade. And now as the...

www.soultracks.com

soultracks.com

The SOS Band leader updates fans on the group and singer Mary Davis

(January 4, 2022) It was more than a year ago that the R&B world was rocked by the news that forty year SOS Band mainstay and lead vocalist Mary Davis had suffered a stroke, and would be forced to leave the group to focus on her health. Now, in a post on TikTok, SOS Band leader Abdul Ra’oof updates fans on the group and on Ms. Davis (see the video below or click here).
Page Six

Legendary Motown singer Wanda Young dead at 78

Wanda Young, singer in the Motown doo-wop girl group The Marvelettes, died earlier this month outside of Detroit. Young, 78, died Dec. 15 of complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, her daughter Meta Ventress told The New York Times Saturday. Young replaced another singer in the Michigan group when Motown...
soultracks.com

We mourn the passing of singer and guitarist supreme, Nick Colionne

(January 1, 2022) He has been an artist’s artist, and one of the most revered musician of the past two decades. Tonight we say a sad goodbye to guitarist and vocalist Nick Colionne, who reportedly died in his sleep early this morning. The Chicago native began playing guitar as...
Billboard

Joe Simon, Chart-Topping R&B Singer, Dead at 85

Joe Simon, a Grammy-winning R&B singer whose hits included 1969’s “The Chokin’ Kind” and 1972’s “Power of Love” and was sampled in OutKast’s “So Fresh, So Clean” and other hip-hop classics, died Monday (Dec. 13) in his longtime hometown near Chicago. He was 85.
Lalah Hathaway
NME

Watch Lil Durk propose to India Royale during a hometown gig in Chicago

After four years of dating – and the 2018 birth of their daughter Willow Banks – Lil Durk is officially engaged to his longtime partner, India Royale. Durk popped the question last Saturday (December 18) during a hometown performance at Chicago’s United Center. He appeared as part of the Big Jam Concert hosted by local radio station WGCI, inviting Royale onstage to serenade her with a song before dropping to one knee and asking – to a deafening onslaught of cheers – “Would you wanna be my wife?”
Deadline

James Mtume Dies: Grammy Winning Songwriter, Chart-Topping Group Leader Was 76

James Mtume, a percussionist who performed in Miles Davis’ seminal fusion band from 1971 to 1975 and later had hits with his own eponymous group, has died at the age 76. The daughter of Mtume’s late creative partner Reggie Lucas, Lisa Lucas, took to Twitter this morning to confirm the passing of the musician. “So much loss. So much grief. Rest in power to Uncle Mtume. My late fathers partner in crime, the co-creator of the songs of my life (and about my birth!). He was essential part of the life of the man who made me, therefore me too. Gone now....
American Songwriter

The Best Misheard Lyrics of All Time

Have you ever listened to a song and thought you know what the singer was saying? Did you ever wonder why Jimi Hendrix might be excusing himself while he kissed a fella (not that there’s anything wrong with that!)?. If so, you’re not alone. There are some terrific misheard...
soultracks.com

R.I.P. Soul and Jazz man supreme, James Mtume

(January 9, 2022) When it comes to talent and influence in multiple genres, they didn’t get much bigger than James Mtume. As musician, producer and songwriter, he was responsible for all-time classics in both soul and jazz. Today we say a sad goodbye to Mtume, who has died at age 76.
Variety

James Mtume, Jazz Great Best Known for Notorious B.I.G.-Sampled Hit ‘Juicy Fruit,’ Dies at 76

James Mtume, the R&B and jazz percussionist, recording artist and producer best known for the 1983 smash “Juicy Fruit” and his work with Miles Davis and other top jazz musicians, has died at the age of 76. The news was confirmed by his son to Pitchfork, among other sources; no cause was cited. Mtume’s affiliation with Davis began with 1972’s funk-driven “On the Corner,” and he also worked with jazz greats such as pianist McCoy Tyner, trumpeter Art Farmer, keyboardist Lonnie Liston Smith Jr., saxophonists Gato Barbieri and Pharoah Sanders and even Duke Ellington. In his solo music, Mtume ran the...
Page Six

James Mtume, ‘Juicy Fruit’ jazz and funk legend, dead at 76

James Mtume, a legendary musician who played with greats from Duke Ellington to Miles Davis and was sampled by the Notorious B.I.G., has died He was 76. No official cause of death has been released, but the Grammy-winning “Juicy Fruit” percussionist’s passing was confirmed by Lisa Lucas, the daughter of Mtume’s longtime creative partner Reggie Lucas.
Frank Mastropolo

The Legends Behind ‘Sweet Soul Music’

Arthur Conley’s Eternal Question: ‘Do You Like Good Music?’. By 1966, soul shouter Otis Redding’s career was at a crossroads. Rumored to be unhappy with Stax Records, Redding established Jotis Records with managers Alan and Phil Walden and producer Joe Galkin (the “J” in Jotis). With Jotis, Redding hoped to break and produce new talent.
BET

R&B Trailblazer James Mtume Reportedly Dead at Age 76

Philadelphia-born percussionist James Mtume has reportedly passed away at the age of 76. Confirmed by Lisa Lucas on Twitter, his niece wrote, “So much loss. So much grief. Rest in power to Uncle Mtume. My late father’s partner-in-crime[.] The co-creator of the songs of my life (and about my birth!). He was [an] essential part of the life of the man who made me, therefore me too. Gone now. He will be dearly, eternally missed.”
BET

James Mtume Remembered: 5 Songs That Perfectly Captured ‘Sophistafunk’

In an update to the sad news about James Mtume’s passing, it was confirmed by his publicist Angelo Ellerbee that the cause of his death was cancer. The Philadelphia R&B, jazz, and funk experimentalist was born to musical royalty and was known for his unique brand of expression that led to hits for Miles Davis, Roberta Flack, Donny Hathaway, and even The Notorious B.I.G.
HipHopDX.com

Young Dolph's Paper Route Empire Announces 'Long Live Dolph' Mixtape

Paper Route Empire is still reeling from Young Dolph’s tragic death in November 2021, but they’re keeping his memory alive in so many ways through Instagram posts, local memorials and more. However, there’s a plan to memorialize their fallen boss through music. On Monday (January 10), Paper...
Vibe

H.E.R. To Open 2022 Urban One Honors As It Celebrates “Soundtrack Of Black America”

The 2022 Urban One Honors is celebrating the “Soundtrack of Black America.” Coming to a TV screen near you, this year’s show features a dynamic opening performance from Grammy-winning phenom, H.E.R. Tying in with the theme, she can either perform her Oscar-winning single, “Fight For You” from the Judas and the Black Messiah soundtrack, her rendition of Marvin Gaye’s “Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler), or perhaps something brand new. Additionally, joining the lineup of the event that “heralds the accomplishments of individuals who have made extraordinary contributions in entertainment, media, music, education, and the community” is Kelly Price, Tyrese, Tank, and...
soultracks.com

First Listen: Lindsey Webster is back -- and she "Means It"

(January 11, 2022) The contemporary jazz genre can be a tough one for a new artist to break into, especially with the large footprint of the artists who have led the movement for a full generation. But Lindsey Webster has been a pleasant exception, topping the charts repeatedly over the last decade and blazing a new path for young vocalists in that genre.
