Lalah Hathaway and Moonchild team on a nighttime gem

The 2022 Urban One Honors is celebrating the “Soundtrack of Black America.” Coming to a TV screen near you, this year’s show features a dynamic opening performance from Grammy-winning phenom, H.E.R.
Tying in with the theme, she can either perform her Oscar-winning single, “Fight For You” from the Judas and the Black Messiah soundtrack, her rendition of Marvin Gaye’s “Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler), or perhaps something brand new.
Additionally, joining the lineup of the event that “heralds the accomplishments of individuals who have made extraordinary contributions in entertainment, media, music, education, and the community” is Kelly Price, Tyrese, Tank, and...
Comments / 0