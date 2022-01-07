ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Mama’s Eyes

By Slovie Jungreis Wolff
The Jewish Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a weariness in the air. We thought we had moved on but here we go again. Back to the masks, school closings and being locked out of Eretz Yisroel. It is easy to fall into emotional fatigue. But haven’t we all been through situations where we needed...

www.jewishpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Jewish Press

Dear Dr.Yael

My husband and I read your column often and enjoy your advice very much. We are married for five years and are b”H very happy. There is one issue though that is a constant stumbling block for us. I grew up in a home without any shalom bayis. My parents were constantly arguing and fighting. They tried to be good parents but they were always in bad moods because of their relationship. I often hated being home and was embarrassed to bring friends home because of what they might witness. With maturity and a lot of soul searching, I finally understand their issues. I am stopping to blame them for what they put us through and instead try to respect them for the efforts they put into raising us kids.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Jewish Press

Conquer Anger With The Four D’s

Writing an article about anger was on the bottom of my to-do list; it seems whatever I write about becomes my current struggle, and I was hesitant to invite anger into my life. However, after I read about Rabbi Nachman’s teaching that Hashem rewards us for conquering our anger by sending us an incredible yeshua, I knew I had to dig deep. By turning to the strategies of the four D’s, we can all overcome frustrations that creep up on a daily basis, opening ourselves up to blessings from Above.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Life Chronicles

What is going on in this world? Who are we to believe? Do we vaccinate ourselves, our children and chance the unknown, do we defy the Rabbonim who say we must and listen to those that say we shouldn’t and chance our children not be allowed to attend yeshiva or Bais Yaakov because of the new mandates? Are yeshivos going to be allowed to open at all and what will become of our children if they don’t? I am so confused and anxious because it has changed who we are as parents, as spouses and as people.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Closings#Canarsie#Brooklyn
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Mama's Place: A day of new beginnings

Today’s column marks the beginning of its sixth year. I have written since I could hold a pencil and begin to scribble the words Mother Melba spelled for me from the kitchen as I sat at Mama’s chrome table across from the colonnade. Of course, in classical architecture a colonnade is a row of columns; however, Mama called the elevated narrow bar separating the kitchen from the dining area a “colonnade,” and I cannot refer to it by any other name. The colonnade remains today, freshly repainted white with its original red-speckled linoleum top. My first writings were letters to Aunt Hattie Lee and Uncle Milton, beginning, “Dear Aunt Hattie Lee and Uncle Milton. How are you? Fine I hope.” Every one began the same.
FORT SMITH, AR
Times News

MAMA’S MUSINGS Crowns for Christmas

All I want for Christmas are my four front teeth. Okay, really, I want a house, a dog, and space for horses. (Wait, sorry, goal list, not wish list!) I saw the dentist in October when he diagnosed an infection in one of my upper front teeth. I couldn’t feel it. It turned out when the periodontist examined it, the nerve to the tooth had died.
LIFESTYLE
SheKnows

As Her Little Girls Grow Up, Young & Restless’ Melissa Ordway Faces a New Challenge: ‘Sometimes, There’s Bribery Involved… ‘

If you follow The Young and the Restless star Melissa Ordway (Abby) on social media, you know that she and husband Justin Gaston have two of the most adorable daughters on the planet. And while it seems as if they were babies just yesterday, the reality is that Sophie turned four last month, and Olivia is already halfway to her sixth birthday. As a result, Mom says that the girls are “definitely becoming their own little people, and that means they’re starting to have opinions.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Country
Brazil
Radar Online.com

Lil Baby's Alleged Baby Mama Shows Off Another Photo Of Rapper's Alleged Child

Lil Baby's alleged baby mama Shi Anderson is not backing down after accusing the rapper of being the father to her 10-year-old son. Anderson drew attention from fans this month after posting pictures of Lil Baby's childhood photo next to her son to prove their resemblance to each other — claiming the rapper is the father.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Kylie Jenner Introduced Fans to Her Family's Newest Addition

As if it wasn't already hard enough to keep all the members of the Kardashian and Jenner family straight (see our helpful guide here), one more was added to the mix this Christmas. Over the weekend, Kylie Jenner introduced fans to the Jenner-Scott household's newest addition — and no, it wasn't the couple's second baby on the way.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Julia Fox slams ‘dead beat alcoholic’ baby daddy ahead of Christmas

Former Page Six party kid-turned-actress Julia Fox kicked off Christmas week airing out her messy relationship with her “dead beat dad” baby daddy Peter Artemiev. In a two-day rant on her Instagram Stories earlier this week, the “Uncut Gems” star accused him of being an absent “dead beat alcoholic drug addict dad,” who can be found “at… Lucien, Paul’s [Baby Grand], Casablanca, the streets etc.,” she alleged.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling & Look-Alike Daughter Stella, 13, Give Each Other Holiday Makeovers — Photos

Tori Spelling & her look-alike 13-year-old daughter Stella got together for an adorable mother-daughter glam session. Check out the photos here!. Like mother like daughter! Tori Spelling, 47, and her daughter Stella McDermott, 13, were a spitting image of each other in a recent mommy-and-me glam session for Petite ‘n Pretty, a cruelty-free, vegan, and dermatologist-approved beauty line for young makeup users who love to get creative! In the photos for the line, Tori and Stella put makeup on each other and both sported identical blonde locks, with Stella wearing a blue, purple, and yellow-striped sweater and relaxed, ripped jeans while mom Tori wore a beige sweater and the same jeans style.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
TV & VIDEOS
houstonianonline.com

Tristan Thompson Texted Khloe Kardashian ‘I Love You’, He Flew Away And Born Baby With Another Baby | show

Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, 30, has had a baby with another woman during his relationship with reality star Khloe Kardashian. It happened on his birthday last year, right after Khloe congratulated him on Instagram and wrote that he “loves her so much”. Then Tristan boarded a plane for a competition and got into bed with model Maralie Nichols daily Mail.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mark Wahlberg Hilariously Introduces Fans To 18-Year-Old Daughter Ella’s BF During Workout

Dad jokes! Mark Wahlberg said he used to work out to ‘keep the boys away’ from his daughters — but now he’s working out with Ella’s BF to keep an eye on him!. Mark Wahlberg proved he is quite the jokester and quite the protective papa! The 50-year-old Oscar nominee shared a clip to his Instagram on January 8 where he hilariously introduced his fans to his 18-year-old daughter Ella’s boyfriend. During the video (below), Mark is in the middle of a workout when he addresses the camera. “I used to work out to keep the boys away from my girls,” he began, referencing Ella and her 11-year-old sister Grace. “And now I’m working out with the boyfriend,” Mark said, as he walked over to Ella’s beau and patted him on the back. “Imagine that.”
CELEBRITIES
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.

Comments / 0

Community Policy