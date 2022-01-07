WATCH LIVE: Rochester Police provides investigation details on fatal car crash with 1 dead, 1 injured near East Main St.

Editor’s note: This press conference will be live streamed on this page at 9:15 a.m. EST .

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police Chief David Smith is scheduled to hold a press conference to provide details into the investigation regarding a two-car crash that left one dead and one injured Friday.

A person is dead and one is seriously injured after a multi-car crash at the intersection of St. Paul Street and East Main Street on Friday morning.

According to authorities, only two people were inside the vehicles at the time of the crash with one pronounced dead on the scene and the other seriously hurt with non life-threatening injuries.

Rochester police say several streets in the area will be shut down for both vehicular and pedestrian traffic for the morning hours while an investigation into the incident is being conducted.

Officials on the scene were required to take the car apart with the jaws of life to extricate the victim.

An investigation is still ongoing. There are no additional details on the moments leading up to the crash.

