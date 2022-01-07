ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WATCH LIVE: Rochester Police provides investigation details on fatal car crash with 1 dead, 1 injured near East Main St.

By Panagiotis Argitis
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mzOR3_0dfPTfdM00

Editor’s note: This press conference will be live streamed on this page at 9:15 a.m. EST .

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police Chief David Smith is scheduled to hold a press conference to provide details into the investigation regarding a two-car crash that left one dead and one injured Friday.

A person is dead and one is seriously injured after a multi-car crash at the intersection of St. Paul Street and East Main Street on Friday morning.

According to authorities, only two people were inside the vehicles at the time of the crash with one pronounced dead on the scene and the other seriously hurt with non life-threatening injuries.

Rochester police say several streets in the area will be shut down for both vehicular and pedestrian traffic for the morning hours while an investigation into the incident is being conducted.

Officials on the scene were required to take the car apart with the jaws of life to extricate the victim.

An investigation is still ongoing. There are no additional details on the moments leading up to the crash.

Follow What Happened:

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Emergency crews rush to fire on Renouf Drive in Gates

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Emergency crews were called to a fire on Renouf Drive in Gates Tuesday evening. According to a tweet from Gates Fire District Assistant Fire Chief Timothy D. Goole, crews were called to the scene around 9:20 p.m., when the fire started in a second floor bedroom. A family of four escaped […]
GATES, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
Rochester, NY
Cars
Rochester, NY
Accidents
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Near East#Rochester Police#Ng Newguy#Rochesterfirst
News 8 WROC

New York State Police clarify pistol permit recertification dates

NEW YORK, (WETM) — Clarifications regarding pistol permits in New York State have been made by state police. Incorrect information was being reported regarding permit recertification. The information was saying that all pistol permit recertification in the state would be due by January 15, 2022. State police want to clarify that an individual’s recertification due […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
News 8 WROC

Oneida County to hold free COVID testing at Harts Hill Inn

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County will hold free drive-thru COVID testing on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at the Harts Hill Inn on Clinton Street in Whitesboro. The testing is scheduled for 12:00PM until 5:00PM on Wednesday. The county will also be conducting tests at its drive-thru site at Griffiss Airport in Rome on Wednesday […]
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Concerns surface over quality of KN95 masks sent by New York state to Monroe County for distribution

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are concerns about the quality from KN95 masks that were sent from New York state to be distributed locally, according to Monroe County officials. Monroe County officials addressed the concerns Tuesday, saying the masks that were provided from the state “may not provide KN95 level protection,” but residents are still […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy