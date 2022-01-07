ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New MRI Technique Might Help Spot MS Sooner

By Cara Murez
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRIDAY, Jan. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Researchers in Austria say a new...

hazard-herald.com

'Baby Talk' Could Help Spot Infants With Autism

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- That sing-song speech parents use when talking to their babies is universal, and infants tend to prefer it. So, when a baby doesn't seem to engage with this melodic "motherese," or baby talk, it can be an early sign of autism spectrum disorder (ASD).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Ashley County Ledger

Drug Might Help Ease 'Sensory Demands' of Autism

THURSDAY, Jan. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A medication that acts on certain brain receptors can temporarily ease visual-processing problems in some adults with autism, a small study has found. Researchers said it's far too early to know whether the drug, arbaclofen, could prove useful in managing those visual issues....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Woman's World

Regularly Taking This Popular Supplement Could Increase Your Risk of Dementia

Adding a supplement to our daily routine can give us a helping hand for getting the right amounts of vitamins and minerals we need. One supplement that’s been on my radar is calcium to boost my bone and muscle health. However, I realized I have to be careful. Research highlights a link between taking calcium supplements and an increased risk of dementia, especially if you have a certain health condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

This eye problem may signal higher risk of stroke, dementia and early death

In a study from Mayo Clinic, researchers found pictures of the retina may someday provide early warning signs that a person is at an increased risk of stroke and dementia. Studies have shown that people with severe retinopathy, damage to the light-sensing tissue at the back of the eye, are more likely to have a diseased-looking brain on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
AOL Corp

This Simple Breathing Technique Could Help Fend Off Illness and Ease Stress

If you hum while you read this, your body could experience beneficial side effects from the vibrations. For one, the resulting oscillation as you exhale helps circulate healthy nitric-rich air within the nasal sinuses, which creates a better environment to help protect against pathogens. "If you do 10 seconds of humming, all the air is exchanged," says Eddie Weitzberg, M.D., a researcher at the Karolinska Institute and an intensive care physician at Karolinska University Hospital in Sweden. "With normal breathing, it takes between a half-hour and one hour." The better ventilation may help guard against sinus infections, especially in those prone to recurrent ones, he says.
YOGA
Lima News

Have high blood pressure? Yogurt might help

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a serious condition that affects millions of Americans. Now, a new study finds that there may be an easy way to help combat the condition — with a simple snack in your fridge. A recent study from researchers at the University of South...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Consumer Reports.org

Supplements That Might Help You Sleep

First, a shopper’s tip: A seal from a group like the U.S. Pharmacopeia or ConsumerLab.com provides some assurance that supplements contain what their labels claim. Here’s what to look for on the bottle before you buy. Melatonin. This popular supplement is made from a natural or synthetic version...
HEALTH
Boston

Omicron variant might help defend against delta, new study suggests

"Maybe pushing delta out is actually a good thing, and we’re looking at something we can live with more easily and that will disrupt us less than the previous variants." People who have recovered from an infection with the new omicron coronavirus variant may be able to fend off later infections from the delta variant, according to a new laboratory study carried out by South African scientists.
SCIENCE
Thrive Global

A Surprising Technique To Help You Reduce Stress

Can I tell you a surprising (but not so surprising) fact? Studies show that planning actually reduces stress more than other, more common stress reduction techniques, such as meditation and deep breathing. When I first heard this, I was skeptical. But then I thought about it a little more and...
HEALTH
Houston Chronicle

New brain surgery technique treats patients in Fort Bend County area

The Fort Bend County area now has an innovative, minimally invasive technique for treating chronic subdural hematomas, or serious bleeding between the skull and the brain caused by head trauma. According to a news release, Dr. Tsz Yeung Lau, a board-certified neurosurgeon at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, recently performed...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
scitechdaily.com

Pathogenic Particles in Blood Identified With New Technique

They take a blood sample and shortly afterwards researchers can find signs of whether a person is on the way to developing the disease Lupus – or is already ill. The revolutionary technique can be an important tool for diagnosing more autoimmune diseases. Autoimmune diseases – i.e. diseases where...
SCIENCE
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH

